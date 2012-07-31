Olympics-China win women's diving synchronised 10m platform gold medal - results

LONDON, July 31 China won the gold medal in the
women's diving synchronised 10m platform event on Tuesday.
Mexico won the silver and Canada won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Chen R L/Wang H (China)
Chen Ruolin/Wang Hao 368.40 points
2. Espinosa/Orozco (Mexico)
Paola Espinosa/Alejandra Orozco 343.32
3. Benfeito/Filion (Canada)
Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion 337.62
4. Wiggins/Bugg (Australia)
Loudy Wiggins/Rachel Bugg 323.55
5. Barrow/Couch (Britain)
Sarah Barrow/Tonia Couch 321.72
6. Subschinski/Steuer (Germany)
Nora Subschinski/Christin Steuer 312.78
7. Leong/Pamg (Malaysia)
Mun Yee Leong/Pandelela Rinong Pamg 308.52
8. Prokopchuk/Potyekhina (Ukraine)
Iulia Prokopchuk/Viktoriya Potyekhina 299.64