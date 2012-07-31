版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 23:30 BJT

Olympics-China win women's diving synchronised 10m platform gold medal - results

LONDON, July 31 China won the gold medal in the
women's diving synchronised 10m platform event on Tuesday.
Mexico won the silver and Canada won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Chen R L/Wang H (China)
Chen Ruolin/Wang Hao                          368.40 points 
 2.  Espinosa/Orozco (Mexico)
Paola Espinosa/Alejandra Orozco               343.32        
 3.  Benfeito/Filion (Canada)
Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion              337.62        
 4.  Wiggins/Bugg (Australia)
Loudy Wiggins/Rachel Bugg                     323.55        
 5.  Barrow/Couch (Britain)
Sarah Barrow/Tonia Couch                      321.72        
 6.  Subschinski/Steuer (Germany)
Nora Subschinski/Christin Steuer              312.78        
 7.  Leong/Pamg (Malaysia)
Mun Yee Leong/Pandelela Rinong Pamg           308.52        
 8.  Prokopchuk/Potyekhina (Ukraine)
Iulia Prokopchuk/Viktoriya Potyekhina         299.64

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐