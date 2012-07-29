Olympics-Diving-Chinese breeze to gold in women's 3m synchro

LONDON, July 29 China's Wu Minxia and He Zi produced a diving masterclass on Sunday as the duo, in perfectly timed harmony from the first dive, took an easy gold at the women's synchronised three metre springboard competition at the London Olympics.

The world champions showed their quality on the inward 2-1/2 somersault, following a perfectly functional Australian performance with a masterly rendition of the same dive, hardly making a splash as they entered the water.

Wu and He won the gold with 346.2 points and such was their dominance, the real battle was only for the other podium spots.

The U.S. pair of Abigail Johnston and Kelci Bryant were clearly delighted to take silver, after Bryant just missed out on a medal in Beijing, with 321.9 points.

Canada's Emile Heymans and Jennifer Abel, who won silver at the FINA World Cup in February, finished with 316.8 points and the bronze after losing their composure on their second dive, a relatively simple forward pike.

China won all 10 gold medals on offer at last year's world championships in Shanghai and are attempting to win all eight Olympic titles in London after they finished with seven in Beijing four years ago.

