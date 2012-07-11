PREVIEW-Olympics-Teen divers face big expectations as China seek sweep

| July 11
July 11 Teenagers Tom Daley and Qiu Bo will
carry the weight of expectation of two nations on their slim
shoulders in the showcase 10-metres platform event, while China
attempts to sweep all eight titles in the diving pool at the
London Olympics.
Briton Daley burst onto the international scene as a
cherubic-looking 13-year-old at the European championships in
2008, then as a 14-year-old Olympian at Beijing.
He won the 10-metres platform world title in 2009 in Rome
when Qiu had a poor final dive and from that moment on, to
paraphrase Lord Nelson, 'Britain expects' and he has been one of
the faces of the London Olympics since.
That increased attention caused a furore earlier this year
when Britain's high performance director Alexei Evangulov said
Daley's media and sponsorship commitments were preventing him
from fulfilling his potential.
Recent performances, including a defence of the European
title, have changed the Russian's mind and he now believes Daley
could challenge for gold in the showcase event.
Qiu, however, is already being touted as a future great of
the sport after he claimed the individual and synchro titles at
last year's world championships in Shanghai.
The 19-year-old, who also won the Olympics test events at
the Aquatics Centre in February, also beat Daley in the World
Series events in Dubai and Beijing, though the Briton is
narrowing the gap, while Beijing Olympic champion Matthew
Mitcham is the dark horse after recovering from injury.
"I've had a few injuries that have kept me from my best but
... I believe I can win gold again in London," Australia's
Mitcham said. "I've done it before and know what it takes."
China's powerful team won seven of the eight medals on offer
at the Beijing Olympics, all 10 events at Shanghai last year and
all eight at the London test event, though Daley was confident
they could be stopped on the day.
"The Chinese are very machine-like, they're the top diving
nation," he told Reuters in June. "At the moment it's theirs to
throw away but they don't like pressure so if you pile pressure
on, you'll never know what might happen."
China's women, however, are likely to dominate the four
titles on offer with Wu Minxia, who has never won an individual
Olympics gold medal, the favourite for the three-metres
springboard in her third Games and in the synchro event with
partner He Zi.
The diminutive Chen Ruolin should be the diver to beat in
the women's 10-metres events, having won both titles in Beijing,
while she has also won three successive synchro world titles.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)