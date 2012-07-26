Olympics-Diving-Organisers offer refund for restricted view

LONDON, July 26 Diving fans may have cause to
rail against Zaha Hadid's water-inspired Aquatics Centre at
London's Olympic Park, after organisers admitted the design of
the undulated roof would restrict the view for hundreds of
spectators.
The organising committee, Locog, is now emailing those
affected - up to 600 for the 10-metre platform diving sessions -
to inform them that they may not get a full view of the dive.
"There is huge public interest in diving. All the seats we
have sold have a view of the pool and the divers. A very small
number of seats cannot see the whole of each dive, but have a
good view of the big screens," Locog said in a statement.
"We believe this will still be a great experience in a great
atmosphere."
A spokeswoman added those with restricted-view tickets would
be offered a refund.
Diving has been among the most popular sports with
spectators, with competitors including home favourite Tom Daley
and Chinese 19-year-old Qiu Bo.
