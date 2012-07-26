Olympics-Diving-U.S. hopes synchro focus will pay off

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 In a contest where they know
they are underdogs, the U.S. men's diving team at the London
Olympics are hoping a focus on the synchronised competition will
pay off with a podium spot.
Competing in both the 3-metres springboard and 10-metres
platform synchronised, the U.S. athletes point to favourable
odds compared to the individual tournament.
"The hard part is qualifying because only eight teams are
allowed," said Kristian Ipsen, who will dive in the 3-metre
springboard with partner Troy Dumais.
"But once you're in there - it's a final. You only have to
beat five teams to get a medal so there's a much better chance
rather than the individual competition where there's around 30
competitors."
Most of the focus for the U.S. team - who have not won an
Olympics diving medal since 2000 - has been helping athletes
find the right partners and working on timing, according to
Nicholas McCrory, who is competing in the 10-metre platform
synchronised with David Boudia, and the 10-metre individual.
The U.S team conceded that the Chinese - who have dominated
diving in recent years, winning all eight events at the London
test event and seven of the titles in Beijing - are still the
ones to beat.
The hotly contested 10-metre contest will also feature
British home favourite Tom Daley.
"The Chinese are really consistent but we've made up a lot
of ground in the last four years," said McCrory, whose uncle
Gordon Downie won a bronze medal as part of the British swimming
team in 1976, while his brother Lucas is a Paralympic swimmer.
"Having only five teams to beat in the synchros is
encouraging, it makes you want to dive your best," he said.
"But everyone's going to be in the same boat."
