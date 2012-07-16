Olympics-IOC retesting five samples from Athens Games

July 16 The International Olympic Committee
(IOC) is retesting five doping samples from the 2004 Athens
Olympics after an adverse finding in the A sample, an official
said on Monday.
"There are adverse analytical findings in five cases," the
official told Reuters.
The official told Reuters the B samples were yet to be
tested. He gave no details of the sports or athletes involved.
The IOC has been retesting samples from past Games to detect
offenders with methods of detection that did not exist at the
time. Sanples are frozen for eight years.
Several positive cases were discovered after retesting for
samples at the 2008 Beijing Games
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)