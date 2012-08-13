Olympics-Athletics-Ostapchuk stripped of gold medal for doping

LONDON Aug 13 Olympic women's shot put champion
Nadzeya Ostapchuk has been stripped of the gold medal she won at
the London Games a week ago after testing positive for a banned
anabolic steroid.
Two urine samples taken from the Belarussian before and
after her win last Monday tested positive for metenolone, the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement on
Monday, the day after the Games ended.
"Ostapchuk...is disqualified from the women's shot put
event, where she had placed first (and) is excluded from the
Games of the XXX Olympiad in London in 2012," the statement
said.
Belarus had been ordered to return Ostapchuk's gold medal
which would now be awarded to New Zealand's Valerie Adams, it
added.
Russian Evgeniia Kolodko would move up to silver and China's
Gong Lijiao would get bronze.
(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Alastair Himmer)