Olympics-Dope cheats face testing times at London 2012

* Athletes can be approached for testing anytime, anywhere
* Up to 6,250 samples to be tested at 24-hour lab
* Doping cheats are banned from the Games
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 28 Scientists working around the
clock at a specially equipped anti-doping lab on the outskirts
of London will analyse more than 6,000 urine and blood samples
during the 2012 Olympics.
The process - from obtaining the sample through to
delivering what may be career-ending results back to athlete and
coach - is highly sensitive and demands high levels of speed,
skill and security.
Any of the more than 10,000 athletes can be required to test
anytime, anywhere - trackside, poolside, in the athletes village
or in private houses and whether they are already in Britain or
still at training camps outside of the country.
The testing experience - which has the potential to bring
shame and humiliation down on anyone caught cheating - starts
when an Olympic anti-doping official approaches an athlete and
tells them they've been selected.
TESTING TIMES
It's a conversation that will take place with thousands of
athletes across all sports and nationalities and will include
all medal winners, organisers say.
Many top athletes will face repeat tests before the Games
end on August 12.
If they refuse to give a sample, athletes can be banned from
coming to London to compete or they can be sent home, as
Hungarian discus thrower Zoltan Kovago found out last week.
Those who agree to be tested are accompanied by a chaperone
at all times until they get to a doping control station where
samples are taken.
The athlete provides a sample - of either urine or blood
-which is then split into two lots, A and B, so that one can be
used for back-up testing if results on the A sample are queried.
The athletes themselves are required to seal the bottles and
fill in the paperwork - a protocol designed to minimise the risk
of contamination.
The sample bottles have tamper-proof seals that can only be
opened using specialist equipment in the lab.
In a detailed statement on Saturday about how the Albanian
weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was caught, the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) said that after traces of the anabolic steroid
stanozolol were found in his A sample, given on July 23, he was
contacted and told of the findings.
Pulaku became the first athlete to be ejected from London
2012 and now faces a possible two-year sanction by the
International Weightlifting Federation.
Both Pulaku and his coach and uncle Sami Pulaku said they
could not understand how the drug ended up in the athlete's
body, but they accepted the result and said they would not be
contesting the decision.
The coach, who according to minutes of the meeting said he
was "depressed" to hear Hysen Pulaku had tested positive, also
said he didn't feel it was necessary to test the B sample.
But the weightlifter disagreed, and asked for tests on the B
sample to be carried out. Under a strict protocol, designed to
ensure fairness, Pulaku's B sample was opened and analysed in
his presence on July 25.
The results, which confirmed the A sample findings, were
sent to the IOC the following day.
ANONYMITY ENSURES SECURITY
Experts say one of the most important features of accurate
and secure drug testing is anonymity.
"Being found guilty of being a dope cheat in sport carries
an enormous stigma, so it is only fair to the athletes that
systems for testing are flawless," said Leon Edwards who runs
Versapak Doping Control, a tamper-proof equipment maker.
"Modern procedures have every step covered, from
incorruptible sample-gathering, tamper-evident methods of
transportation and robust lab tests," he added.
At London 2012, samples are identified only by a barcode
from the point at which they are secured in bottles. This means
neither the couriers carrying the samples to and from the lab,
nor any of the scientists carrying out the tests, are able to
know which athlete is being tested.
The samples are sent on an hourly basis and arrive at the
anti-doping lab in Harlow, east of London, in a blue
silver-lined box and have the barcode scanned in before testing
begins.
The first task is for one of the 150 international
scientists working to open and analyse sample A, and freeze and
securely store sample B. The testing uses liquid chromatography
and mass spectrometry equipment that can screen for more than
240 banned substances in less than 24 hours.
David Cowan, head of the Drug Control Centre at King's
College London and the man overseeing London 2012's anti-doping
regime, has said his team can screen up to 400 samples a day and
expects to analyse around 6,250 in total during the Games.
"It is always a sad day when a cheating athlete is caught,"
IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Saturday. "I hope there will
not be more."
(Editing by Jason Neely)