Olympics-Testers nab more than 100 athletes prior to London-WADA

| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 More than 100 athletes were
caught doping and sanctioned in the months leading up to the
London Olympics in a drive to root out cheats before they reach
the Games, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Tuesday.
WADA chief John Fahey said testers had been out in force in
an effort to discourage athletes from using
performance-enhancing substances in London.
"In the six months prior to June 19, at least 107 athletes
were sanctioned," Fahey told an International Olympic Committee
meeting. "I cannot confirm how many of those would have
qualified.
"But had that been their ambition I am pleased to say they
are not with us in London," he said.
The Games begin on Friday and run until August 12 although
the 'in-competition' testing period started with the opening of
the athletes village and the official start of the Olympic
period on July 16.
"These efforts in the lead-up to the Games are bearing
fruit," said Fahey. "They (doping offenders) should know that
avoiding detection is the smallest (possibility) it has ever
been."
There will be around 6,250 samples analysed at the Games -
more than any other Olympics - while U.K Anti Doping have also
been mandated to test in pre-competition training camps.
There were 20 proven cases of doping at the Beijing Games
four years ago, including six horses, down from 26 cases in
Athens in 2004.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)