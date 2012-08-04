UPDATE 4-Olympics-Doping back in spotlight with new cases, past offenders

* Colombian Palomeque tests positive for testosterone
* IAAF confirms two more cases
* Athletes back on Olympic track after bans
(Updates with IAAF confirmation on two more cases)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, Aug 4 Doping moved back into the
spotlight at the London Olympics on Saturday with at least four
more confirmed positive cases and a string of high-profile
doping offenders returning to the world's biggest sports stage
in search of restitution.
On the day when athletics, the flagship sport of the Games,
took centre stage with its big names starting their quest for
gold, Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria
became the latest athlete to be banned following a positive
first test for performance-boosting testosterone.
Scheduled to run on Saturday morning, he was temporarily
suspended pending a B sample test, the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.
He joined Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova, who was sent
home for failing a test for testosterone, to bring the tally of
athletes suspended by the IOC to four since the start of the
Olympic period on July 16.
Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and Moroccan runner
Amine Laalou were also ruled out with the International
Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) saying they had been
charged with anti-doping rule violations.
Tsikhan won the bronze medal in Beijing four years ago but
was stripped of it after testing positive for testosterone.
"The IAAF is now in a position to confirm that Ivan Tsikhan
and Amine Laalou have both been charged with anti-doping rule
violations under IAAF Rules."
"Each athlete has been provisionally suspended by the IAAF
pending the outcome of a hearing before the relevant
disciplinary tribunal of his respective federation," it said in
a statement.
Several other athletes, including Brazilian rower Kissya
Cataldo da Costa who was expelled on Saturday for failing a dope
test for EPO, have been sent home by their own federations.
"I do not think this changes where we are at all," IOC
spokesman Mark Adams told reporters, when asked whether the
latest positive tests were showing a wider use of banned
substances at the Games than expected.
"Cheats are being caught and ejected," he said. "At this
stage it is a pretty low number."
CHEATS EXPELLED
Ironically, it was also the day when former big name doping
offenders Justin Gatlin, Dwain Chambers and LaShawn Merritt made
their Games comebacks in front of an enthusiastic 80,000 crowd.
"I would clearly rather have that these competitors are not
here," Games chief Sebastian Coe told Reuters.
"The federation says they are eligible to compete, the IOC
says they are eligible to compete so we give them as much
courtesy as all the other athletes.
"The answer is that that is the world we live in," said Coe
who added that he wanted to have a four-year ban for first time
offenders rather than the current two years.
"I am sorry my sport has moved from four to two years," the
former twice Olympic 1,500 metres champion said. "I don't think
that this is a sufficient deterrent."
Briton Chambers, once the face of doping, needed a British
lifetime ban for drugs offenders to be overruled so he could run
at the Olympics.
While his comeback after suspension a few years ago was
greeted by jeers and boos, he received a raucous welcome from
the home crowd at the Games where he won his heat in 10.02
seconds.
"More than anything, it's just a great feeling to know that
when you've had upsets in your life, if you still remain focused
and believe in yourself anything can happen," he said after
winning his heat in style.
Gatlin, the 2004 Games 100 metre gold medallist, and back
for his first Olympics after serving a four-year doping ban, was
even more dazzling with a time of 9.97 seconds in the second
heat of the first round.
"I had a couple of tears before I got on the track," he
said. "It's good to be back."
Merritt, the 2008 Olympic champion in the 400 metres, also
made his comeback on Saturday. He was less fortunate though,
dropping out of his title defence after only a few seconds due
to a hamstring injury picked up last month.
He served a 21-month drugs suspension for using of an
over-the-counter male enhancement product in 2010 that contained
the banned substance dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and
pregnenolone.
There was no intention to dope nor to gain a competitive
advantage, an international panel found.
(Editing by Alison Williams)