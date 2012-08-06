Olympics-Italian athlete dropped after doping test

ROME Aug 6 An unnamed Italian athlete in an
unnamed sport has been excluded from the London Games after
failing a doping test, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said
on Monday.
A CONI statement said the body had received "an adverse
result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World
Anti-Doping Agency".
The statement said the athlete had not yet arrived in
London.
