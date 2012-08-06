Italy's race-walker Alex Schwazer excluded from Olympics for doping test- state TV

ROME Aug 6 Italian Olympic race walker Alex Schwazer was excluded from the London games after failing a doping test, Italian state broadcaster RAI said on Monday.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) earlier said they had excluded an athlete due to "an adverse result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World Anti-Doping Agency".

RAI said they confirmed the excluded athlete was Schwazer after speaking to his coach Michele Didoni. The Italian Olympic Committee and Schwazer's public relations managers did not immediately respond to calls seeking confirmations.

Schwazer, who won gold in the Beijing Olympic games in 2008 for the 50km race walk, said last month he would not compete in a 20km walk to concentrate on the 50km event. (Reporting By Naomi O'Leary and Luca Trogni in Milan.)