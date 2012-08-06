UPDATE 2-Olympics-Walk champion Schwazer excluded for doping

* Race walker expelled after failed drugs test
* Admits to doping to increase strength for Olympics
(Adds detail, quote)
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Aug 6 Italy's Olympic 50km race walk
champion Alex Schwazer was excluded from the London Games on
Monday after he failed a doping test.
"I made a mistake. My career is finished," Schwazer, who
took gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and is the boyfriend of
world champion figure skater Carolina Kostner, told the Italian
news agency Ansa.
"I wanted to be stronger for this Olympics, I made a
mistake," added the 27-year-old.
The confirmation came after the Italian Olympic Committee
(CONI) said they had excluded an athlete due to "an adverse
result" from a test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency
WADA.
They said the athlete had not yet arrived in London.
Schwazer became a hero in Italy four years ago after he won
gold by knocking more than a minute off a 20-year-old Olympic
record set by Vyacheslav Ivanenko of the former Soviet Union,
despite challenging conditions.
Australian Jared Tallent was second in that race in Beijing.
Schwazer, who set an Italian record in the 20km in March,
had been one of Italy's big medal hopes in a sport where
athletes move as fast as they can while keeping one foot in
contact with the ground at all times.
The Olympic 50km race walk is scheduled for Aug 11.
"I trusted him, he took me for a ride. Just to think, a few
months ago I put my daughter Micol in his arms for her baptism,"
Schwazer's coach Michele Didoni, himself a former race walking
world champion, told Italian news agency AGI.
"It's not right, I believe I'll quit athletics. It's the
biggest blow of my life."
Italians quickly took to the athlete's Facebook page, where
he has over 8,000 fans, to voice their disappointment and anger.
"It's better to come last through your own efforts than to
win with help. Shame on you!" wrote one.
Schwazer, a clean-cut figure known for appearing in an
advertisement for Kinder chocolate bars, said last month he
would not compete in the 20km and would concentrate on the 50
instead.
He said he had taken the decision with team coaches after
suffering a bout of influenza.
Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) president Gianni Petrucci
said it had been "a bitter day" for Italian athletics.
"He had great results, ruined by this terrible news, which
has upset us," Petrucci told local TV. "We ordered...the
explusion of the athlete. The decision is clear: we cannot
compromise, we might lose a medal but we will gain in honesty."
(Reporting By Luca Trogni in Milan, editing by Alan Baldwin)