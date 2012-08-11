UPDATE 1-Olympics-Doping-Syrian hurdler expelled after positive test

(Updates with more details, quotes, background)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON Aug 11 Syria's Ghfran Almouhamad, who
competed in the women's 400 metres hurdles event, has been
disqualified from the London Olympics after testing positive for
a stimulant, the International Olympic Committee said on
Saturday.
"Ghfran Almouhamad, 23, provided a urine sample on 3 August
2012 in London that indicated the presence of methylhexaneamine.
The analysis of the B sample confirmed the results of the A
sample," it said in a statement.
She had placed eighth in the second heat of the first round
on Aug 5.
"The International Association of Athletics Federations is
requested to modify the results of the above-mentioned event
accordingly and to consider any further action within its own
competence," the IOC added.
She now faces a maximum two-year ban as a first-time
offender.
Syria has sent 10 athletes to the Games despite a
17-month-long bloody uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad's rule.
The hurdler is the 11th athlete to be eliminated from the
Games either by the IOC or by a national team since the start of
the Olympic period on July 16.
Methylhexaneamine was first placed on the World Anti Doping
Agency's Prohibited List in 2010 and is banned only in
competition.
The substance can be found in nutritional supplements,
typically those designed to increase energy or boost weight loss
and in nasal decongestants.
The IOC will run more than 5,000 tests at the Games that end
on Sunday.
More than 100 athletes were also caught using banned
substances in the months leading up to the Games following
increased testing by national and international anti-doping
agencies, designed to root out cheats before they arrived in
London.
(additional reporting by Kate Kelland)
(Editing by Mark Meadows)