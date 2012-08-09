UPDATE 1-Olympics-It's easy for doping cheats to prosper in London - Conte

(Adds IOC comment)
LONDON Aug 9 Victor Conte, convicted owner of
the now-defunct BALCO laboratory that was at the centre of a
global steroid scandal, said on Thursday that the drug-testing
programme at the 2012 Olympics was irrelevant.
"It's basically propaganda to come out and say this is the
most expensively-tested Games ever and 'we're doing 6,000
tests'," Conte was quoted as telling The Times newspaper.
"You have to put your hook and line in the water when the
fish are biting and that was nine months ago. Is it easy to use
drugs and benefit during (the) Olympics? Yes."
The British newspaper also quoted Conte as estimating that
"60 percent of athletes at the Games were on drugs".
Scientists have been working around the clock at a specially
equipped anti-doping laboratory on the outskirts of London
analysing more than 6,000 urine and blood samples during the
Games.
Any of the 10,000-plus competitors can be required to test
anytime, anywhere - trackside, poolside, in the athletes'
village or in private houses - and several have already been
thrown out of the Olympics for doping.
Conte's BALCO laboratory in San Francisco supplied drugs to
leading athletes including Britain's Dwain Chambers who was
banned for two years after testing positive for the designer
steroid THG in 2003.
Chambers was picked for the London Games after becoming
eligible for selection in May when the British Olympic
Association's policy of lifetime Olympic bans for drug cheats
was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Conte was sentenced in 2005 to spend four months in prison
and another four on house arrest.
A spokesman for the IOC said it was a bit "like a poacher
criticising a gamekeeper".
"If he has information, we'd love to hear it," he added.
"We really have to give the athletes the benefit of the
doubt here.
"Where there's evidence, where we've done testing and catch
them, and they're cheats, let's kick them out, but while they're
doing great things, let's support them."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez. Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby;
Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Ed Osmond)