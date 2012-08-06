UPDATE 4-Olympics-U.S. judoka expelled from Games for eating marijuana

* Delpopolo apologises
* U.S. committee backs the expulsion
* Cannabis tricky issue
(Adds more background)
By Ossian Shine
LONDON, Aug 6 U.S. judo competitor Nick
Delpopolo was expelled from the London Olympic Games on Monday
after testing positive for marijuana and apologised to
organisers, fans and fellow athletes for unwittingly eating a
brownie that had been baked with the drug.
Delpopolo, 23, who finished seventh in the 73kg event,
accepted his expulsion.
"My positive test was caused by my inadvertent consumption
of food that I did not realise had been baked with marijuana,
before I left for the Olympic Games," said Delpopolo, who trains
in New York.
"I apologise to the U.S. Olympic Committee, to my teammates,
and to my fans, and I am embarrassed by this mistake. I look
forward to representing my country in the future, and will
re-dedicate myself to being the best judo athlete that I can
be," he said in a statement.
The United States Olympic Committee told Reuters the food
Delpopolo had eaten was a brownie containing marijuana.
The athlete waived the right for his case to be heard before
the Disciplinary Commission, and the USOC said it fully
supported the expulsion.
"The USOC is absolutely committed to clean competition and
stringent anti-doping penalties. Any positive test, for any
banned substance, comes with the appropriate consequences and we
absolutely support the disqualification. We look forward to
witnessing the continued success of our athletes and commend
their dedication to clean sport."
CONTROVERSIAL CANNABIS
Cannabis's place on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA)
prohibited list has sparked much debate.
President John Fahey indicated earlier this year that WADA
may look at changing the criteria for cannabis as a banned
substance for athletes, but no decision is expected this year.
At the moment, a substance appears on the banned list if it
meets the following criteria: it is proven to be performance
enhancing, it goes against the spirit of sport, or it is
dangerous to the health of athletes.
Marijuana, or cannabis, qualifies as a forbidden drug under
the current rules, with athletes facing a two-year ban if it is
found in their system.
While it is generally accepted that cannabis is unlikely to
give athletes a performance advantage in fast-paced sports, some
experts say it could prove helpful in sports like shooting or
golf where a steady hand is needed.
Delpopolo brings the number of athletes suspended by the IOC
to five since the start of the Olympic period on July 16.
He joins Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque
Echevarria and Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova who both tested
positive for testosterone.
Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and Moroccan runner
Amine Laalou were also ruled out with the International
Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) saying they had been
charged with anti-doping rule violations.
Several other athletes, including Brazilian rower Kissya
Cataldo da Costa who was expelled for failing a dope test for
the blood-boosting EPO, have been sent home by their own
federations.
Delpopolo is set to leave London for the United States on
Tuesday where he will attempt to piece his career back together.
The stockily built blond-haired judoka, who only narrowly
missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the 73kg category,
told Reuters last week how he was aiming for the 2016 Games in
Rio, and cheerfully looked to the future when talking about
prospects for U.S. judo.
"It's not an old team but it's not exactly a young team
either, so I think it depends on what we're all going to do. If
we all stay, look out," he said.
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland and Steve Keating,
editing by Peter Millership)