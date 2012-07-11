Olympics-London Assembly says Dow sponsorship damages Games

| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 London politicians called on
Olympic officials to rethink their sponsorship contract with Dow
Chemical on Wednesday, saying the company's links to the 1984
Bhopal disaster damaged the reputation of this month's Games.
Members of the London Assembly, the body which oversees the
work of the capital's mayor, said London Olympic organisers
(LOCOG) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should
give more weight to environmental, social and ethical records of
companies when awarding such contracts.
"There is a genuine excitement and enthusiasm about the
Games across London, but it is in danger of being tarnished by
association with companies like Dow Chemical," assembly member
Darren Johnson said in a statement.
"LOCOG and the IOC must tighten up the regulations around
Olympic sponsors to ensure they don't make the same mistakes
again."
The assembly agreed a motion saying the IOC's decision to
select Dow as a worldwide partner had caused "damage to the
reputation" of the London Games which start on July 27, and that
the IOC should review its current partnership with Dow.
As many as 25,000 residents of Bhopal, India, died in the
aftermath of a gas leak at a pesticide factory that was owned by
a subsidiary of Union Carbide.
Dow, which bought Union Carbide in 2001, has repeatedly
denied any responsibility for Bhopal and has refused demands,
including from the Indian government, to increase a $470-million
compensation package that Union Carbide paid to victims in 1989.
Dow is one of 11 global Olympic sponsors, and stepped in to
fund the plastic wrap for the main stadium, at an estimated cost
of seven million pounds, after organisers ditched it as part of
government austerity measures.
"It is time for LOCOG and the IOC to take their ethical and
sustainability code seriously and exclude Dow Chemical from
future sponsorship deals," said Navin Shah, who proposed the
motion.
Campaigners, including Meredith Alexander, who resigned from
a body overseeing the sustainability of the Olympics in protest
at Dow's involvement, welcomed the move.
"It has no place at what we all hope will be the most
sustainable Olympics," she said.
In March, British Prime Minister David Cameron defended
Dow's role in the Games, saying it was a reputable company that
did not own Union Carbide at the time of the Bhopal tragedy.
A LOCOG spokesman said: "Dow was appointed as the supplier
of the Olympic stadium wrap in August 2011 following a thorough
and competitive procurement process.
"We assessed all bids on the ability to deliver a
sustainable solution and Dow met this criteria by some
distance."