Olympics-Riot-hit East End weighs "two different worlds"

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 "Everyone here hates the
Olympics," says the graffiti spray-painted on the wall of a
derelict peanut factory just outside London's glitzy new Olympic
stadium.
Tucked away in one of London's roughest neighbourhoods, the
crumbling factory is long out of use, having been taken over by
a motley crew of artists, musicians and circus performers united
by their disdain for the 2012 Olympic Games.
"The stadium is right next door. But it doesn't aid the
local community," said Kunal Modi, a 25-year-old musician living
in bohemian squalor in the huge Victorian building.
"They are all talking about how it's going to have a knock-
on effect on the local community but people haven't been allowed
to capitalise on it. So that's outrageous."
Millions of foreign visitors descending on London this month
may not notice, but within sight of the gleaming Olympic venues
are some of the city's most troubled neighbourhoods where the
unattainable glamour of the Games has only fuelled resentment.
It was here, in worrying proximity to the Olympic sites,
that gangs of masked teenagers went on the rampage last year,
looting shops and turning streets into battle zones - a trauma
that still hangs heavily over the socially segregated area.
People in big cities complain the world over and London is
no exception but in the British capital problems are confounded
by the proximity with which the rich live next to the poor.
In contrast to the million-pound town houses of London's
plush West End, the East End is a scruffy, post-industrial world
where alienated youths live side by side with immigrants, young
aspirational families and artists squatting in old warehouses.
And with the Olympic bandwagon rolling into town, complete
with electric fences and soldiers, many are struggling to see
how they will benefit from the regeneration of east London.
"Inspire a generation" is the motto of the Games and
officials are confident there will be a positive long-term
impact, with plans to spend more than 300 million pounds ($470
million) to transform the area into a new and prosperous part of
London.
The regeneration is much needed.
Outside one Olympic venue in the industrial area of Hackney
Wick, M Royce - he gave only his initial - stared blankly at a
security fence around the facility as he described his struggle
to find a job.
"It's two different worlds. They are not going to meet in
the middle. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting
poorer," said Royce, a second generation Londoner whose family
came from Ghana and who has been jobless for two years.
"That's what it boils down to. Give me a job and I'll do it.
I've been promised a job working at the Olympics as a security
guard, they've done all the vetting, all the checks, and I am
still waiting. I am one of the statistics, one of the victims."
REGENERATION
When London was chosen as the host city for the Games, the
main selling point was that the new facilities such as the
80,000-seat stadium would help breathe new life into the poor
boroughs of Newham, Hackney and Tower Hamlets.
Home to immigrants from all over the world, Hackney is the
second most deprived area in England in terms of income and
employment. Only just over 65 percent of its inhabitants are
employed - below the national average of 70 percent.
Ethnically, it is a melting pot, with more than 100
languages spoken within Hackney alone, including Turkish,
Yiddish and Bengali. In nearby Newham, 74 percent of primary
school pupils listed English as their second language last year.
As it prepared, London looked to Sydney for inspiration
after its 2000 Olympics were recognised as hugely successful,
but even there the authorities struggled to find suitable uses
for all the venues, and some were labelled white elephants.
Paul Brickell, in charge of regeneration in the area, said
8,000 new jobs would be created locally by 2030. The Olympic
park would have five new neighbourhoods, including affordable
housing, family homes and sought-after gardens.
The giant Westfield shopping centre, which opened in 2008,
would not have been built if it had not been for the Games, he
said. Now it employs 10,000 people, mainly locals.
"Business is booming there and the additional footfall is
passing through to other local businesses," he said. "Yes for
three weeks there will be disruption, I live here and it's a
pain in the neck, but the longer term benefits frankly make it
worth it."
Pravin Dewdhory, a designer and Hackney resident who
designed Olympic badges and a special 50 pence coin, agreed.
"The Olympics coming to these boroughs is not a golden
ticket to solving all its problems... but overall, having this
global event on our doorstep will hopefully inspire many of the
youth throughout the boroughs," he said.
The Olympics will no doubt be a moment of pride for many
Britons and some local businesses have expanded to tap into the
increased numbers. But for others it represents a logistical
nightmare since firms are only allowed to handle deliveries
between midnight and 6 a.m. for security reasons.
Peter Viner, managing director of Algha Group, a local
eyewear firm famous as the maker of Harry Potter's glasses, said
he expected business to fall by 25 percent during the period.
"Everybody is saying it's going to bring prosperity to
England, to the country. I don't think they are calculating the
loss to business that has been created," he said.
"Overall, is it going to be good for this area? I am not too
sure. They are sprucing up where they need to, but they won't
maintain it and it will fall away and become derelict again."
VIOLENCE
Heavily bombed during World War Two, east London forms a
colourful patchwork of urban life where elegant Victorian houses
owned by young families working in the nearby city stand
alongside ramshackle council blocks and dock basins.
In many ways the peanut factory collective, where more than
100 artists share communal space to make art, epitomises the way
the East End has evolved over the years, attracting aspiring
artists and turning gritty areas into hip enclaves.
Professor Mike Hardy of the Institute of Community Cohesion,
who has advised the government on social issues in London, said
the arrival of better housing and richer tenants in the area
could add to people's sense of alienation if mishandled.
He said the local residents needed to understand how they
would benefit from the new facilities, and not be left on the
outside looking in.
"In London the haves and have-nots live cheek by jowl and
generally we do that pretty well," he said. "I'm concerned that
if the local community isn't fully involved then the investment
in infrastructure could paper over the underlying problems."
Last year's riots were a bitter reminder of those problems.
Hackney witnessed some of the worst unrest, prompting local
residents to defend their shops with baseball bats and
truncheons after police failed to contain the violence.
"The Olympics has changed the geography of London and moved
the centre East," said Liza Fior who designs public spaces as
part of a London architecture and art project known as muf.
"The Games will raise aspirations and expectations but the
Olympic investment in East London has masked the full extent of
the cuts in public services - cuts which will be even greater in
the next financial year."
Tensions may be high in some areas, but residents tend to
play down the ethnic component, pointing to the fact that youth
gangs of all races took part in last year's looting and rioting.
"A lot of these kids don't know why they are angry ... I can
imagine were I 10 years younger I could've been there," said
Modi the musician, whose family came from India in the 1970s.
"I was an angry kid I guess. It's easy to get swept in these
things when you are 15," he added. As he spoke, police
helicopters rumbled overhead and a scruffy t-shirt reading
"Don't touch me, I am local" fluttered on a clothesline.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Mike Collett-White)