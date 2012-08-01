Olympics-Athletic tickets still up for grabs

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 London Olympic organisers said on
Wednesday an additional 75,000 tickets, including some for
athletics, will go on sale shortly, with more on the way.
The tickets are mainly so-called contingency tickets - those
that have become available after logistics such as camera
positions have been worked out, LOCOG said.
"We are getting to the point now where the last one or two
percent in every stadium, which is difficult with any seating
activity, you hold them back to make sure the seats work and the
views are not restricted," LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton
told reporters.
"So as we are seeing how every venue works, we are now just
releasing the final tickets. They really come out of that pool."
It may come as a surprise to many sports fans who have been
used to seeing "sold out" signs go up during the various
tranches of ticket sales that began more than a year ago.
The tickets are across a variety of sports, and should go on
sale in the next 48 hours, with a further undisclosed number to
come.
An extra 200,000 soccer tickets will also be made available.
The athletics tickets have been worked out after last
Friday's opening ceremony in the main stadium.
Tickets sales have been a contentious issue among Britons,
who have become frustrated with a complex and obscure online
lottery process that seemed to be skewed in favour of those
prepared to spend hundreds of pounds, and that seemed unable to
cope with the huge demand.
The anger was then compounded when swathes of empty seats
could be seen among the so-called Olympic family accredited
areas - those reserved for the national Olympic committees,
sports federations, athletes and the media.
LOCOG began reclaiming some of these seats in an attempt to
appease fans, and a further 3,000 will go on sale for sessions
up to Monday.
This was down on the previous two days, as demand from the
Olympic family picks up as more events move towards their climax
and because the area has been trimmed.
On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said
it would look into how it distributes its tickets to national
Olympic committees.
LOCOG has also looked to recycle tickets, but some fans have
given up, complaining that guides gave conflicting information
about where to buy them and what was available.
LOCOG was unable to say how many tickets had been recycled.
Despite LOCOG's efforts to get soldiers and students to help
fill the empty seats, the percentage of those attending was at
its lowest on Tuesday.
About 500,000 spectators rolled up to venues, about 85
percent capacity - marginally lower than Saturday, but seven
percentage points down on Sunday.
Soccer was being blamed for the drop, despite some of the
best attendances having been seen for the sport at an Olympics.
