Olympics-BOA chief says still need to crack empty seats problem

LONDON Aug 2 The boss of the British Olympic
Association (BOA) said on Thursday he remained concerned about
the empty seats at the London Olympics, saying it was "unfair"
on Britain's competing athletes.
The issue of unfilled stadiums has proved to be a headache
for London Olympic organisers (LOCOG) who embarked on a complex
ticketing system more than a year ago in an attempt to avoid the
gaps in the stands seen at the Beijing Games four years ago.
Yet despite an apparent insatiable appetite among the
British public and tickets selling out within minutes of going
online, empty seats can still be seen at events, including some
finals.
About 3.8 million spectators have turned out, but the
attendee rate was as low as 85 percent on Tuesday, with even
bigger swathes of empty seats in accredited areas where Olympic
officials, sports federations, national Olympic committees,
athletes and the media have seats.
"I don't feel any more relaxed today than I did two days
ago," BOA Chairman Colin Moynihan told reporters.
"There's some initiatives that LOCOG have tried to take,
(Culture and Sport Secretary) Jeremy Hunt is still looking into
this, but it is a subject which has got to tax the minds of
those who are responsible for the ticketing each and every day
between now and the end of the Games."
But a spokeswoman for LOCOG hit back saying "Colin should
come and talk to us if he has got other ideas".
LOCOG has already asked those with accredited seats to give
up any unwanted seats, and sold the 9,000 tickets which were
subsequently made available within hours, he lping reach an 80
percent attendance rate in this area on Wednesday.
Other measures adopted have included doubling the number of
teachers and students allowed to take up empty accredited seats,
and encouraging off-duty volunteers and the military, on
security duties, to sit in the area.
Culture and Sport Secretary Hunt has asked for a 30-minute
rule, where anyone not taking up their seat within half an hour
of the start of competition will see their seat resold to
others.
'HANG IN THERE'
"We actually think that we are moving through this quite
successfully, to have 80 percent of the accredited seating
filled yesterday, which was a very, very different situation to
what it looked like on Monday," the LOCOG spokeswoman said.
LOCOG is still coming under fire from sports fans who find
the recycling ticket system confusing and for its continued use
of an online system that cannot cope with demand, and its
refusal to open box offices at Olympic Park.
LOCOG has put another 275,000 tickets on sale, mainly for
soccer, which became available after logistics such as TV camera
positions were sorted out.
LOCOG's spokeswoman urged fans to "hang in there, be
patient, persevere".
The problem with empty accredited seats is expected to ease
when sports move into the finals, but LOCOG has had detailed
talks with the IAAF about avoiding a repeat of the situation
when track and field events begin on Friday.
About 75 percent of the available 8.8 million tickets went
to the British public, with the rest set aside for international
sales, IOC officials, sponsors and media.
Moynihan said he wanted as many seats filled to give TeamGB
full home advantage.
"This has to be sorted. It is unfair on TeamGB not to have
maximum support from as many people sitting in seats as
possible," he said.
"Every empty seat disappoints me because we need every seat
filled to radiate the support from the British public who are
passionately interested in sport and are absolutely 100 percent
behind TeamGB."
He has already called on the International Olympic Committee
to take control of Olympic ticketing and create a new platform.
"This is an issue that seriously concerns me, not just for
this Olympic Games, but for all Olympic Games in the future," he
added, calling it a "major take-away" issue for the IOC.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Jason Neely)