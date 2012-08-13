RPT-Olympics-Bolt's future filled with opportunity, question marks

(Repeats with no change to text)
By Gene Cherry
LONDON Aug 12 With one final wave, Usain Bolt
said goodbye to an adoring British crowd at the Olympic Stadium.
The world's greatest sprinter and his Jamaican 4x100 metres
relay team mates had delivered the ultimate in athletics, a
world record, and now it was time to move on.
Jamaica's summer will have given way to cooler times before
he and coach Glen Mills sit down to discuss what course to
follow.
But this we know. These are transitional times for the only
man to repeat as double Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 and
twice add world records in the 4x100 at the Games.
His push to be a "legend" has been achieved.
"Now I have to sit down and make another one (goal)," the
25-year-old told reporters. "I have done what I wanted to do."
"(The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics) is a possibility, but it
is going to be really hard because these young guys are coming
up."
His coach would like him to take up the 400, Bolt said.
Many had thought that event would be the Jamaican's ticket
to fame before he persuaded Mills to give him an opportunity to
run his first serious 100 five years ago.
Bolt has resisted the 400, even once suggesting he would
show up at Rio in the long jump.
Maybe he will mount an all-out effort to break the sprint
records only he can seemingly touch at the 2013 world
championships in Moscow, before deciding whether to step away or
pursue less stressful campaigns at future world championships
and the Rio Games.
Sponsors and the sport he has massively enlightened for the
past four years will want him on the track for as long as his
health permits.
His showmanship, antics and unworldly speed more than
justify hefty contracts and massive ticket sales that push his
annual income beyond $10 million, by far the most of any
athletics performer.
But how long will it last?
Question marks hang over whether he will have the will to
spend long hours training and sacrifice the partying he delights
in for four more years and whether the 62-year-old Mills, the
mastermind behind Bolt's success, will continue to coach for as
long as the world record holder wants to run.
BACK PROBLEMS
Bolt also has endured chronic back problems in recent
seasons. Could they worsen as his age progresses?
The back troubles no doubt figured in a strained hamstring
that slowed a less-than-fit Bolt in two losses to training
partner Yohan Blake in the Jamaican Olympic trials.
Even in his victorious 200 run in London, Bolt felt pain.
A hard curve run "really put a lot of strain on my back," he
said. "I did not want to put too much stress on myself if
something went wrong. So I really took it easy. At the end of
the race I just slowed up."
Then there is age, that unconquerable factor that eventually
catches up with the greatest of athletes.
"I would want to say great things," Bolt said when asked
about his plans for Rio, "but I will be 30 then, so I am not
sure."
The reflective words contrasted greatly from the
'I-am-the-greatest' talk Bolt had delivered moments earlier.
But only time will tell whether they portrayed Bolt's line
of thinking about the future or were just a tired athlete
talking.
"Blake is going to be at his peak (in Rio) and he is going
to do great things so we don't know," Bolt said.
"I told him two years before this 'Yohan, this is not your
time. This is my time. After the Olympics then it is your time
....Right now it is my time'."
What a time it has been.
With Bolt on the track, world records have fallen three
times each in the 100 and 4x100 relay and twice in the 200 and a
sport mired in doping scandals has risen to the front page again
simply because of his exploits.
Anyone who doubted the reality of his dominance needed only
to turn to a television or grab a global newspaper the day after
his 200 triumph.
Ordinarily Kenyan David Rudisha's stunning 800 world record
that preceded Bolt's run would have captured worldwide
headlines.
Not so. On this day, Bolt was the story, just as it is any
time he puts his lanky body on the track and fires up the crowd
with his showmanship.
Three more meetings, Lausanne on Aug. 23, Zurich a week
later and Brussels on Sept. 7, will wrap up the year in which
the Jamaican earned membership in athletics' all time roll of
honour.
We must wait for answers to see if future chapters will be
as entertaining and enthralling.
But the hunch is we may have seen Bolt at his Olympic best.
Why else would the Jamaican argue with an official over
keeping the baton the island nation used in setting their latest
world record?
Never before had he pursued the tubing, which he eventually
received, as a keepsake.
It will go on display in his Jamaican home below a framed
picture he had taken with his relay team mates.
"Just something to remind me of London," he said.
And us of his greatness as an athlete and a showman.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)