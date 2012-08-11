Olympics-Russia struggle to match past glories

* Russia lying fourth in table, worst since Soviet collapse
* Disappointments for Isinbayeva, walker Borchin
* Olympic president still hopes for late medal surge
By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, Aug 11 A series of Russian
disappointments at the London Olympic Games have prompted a
defensive response from sporting officials, the resignations of
at least two coaches and a mock-epic poem lamenting the cruel
vicissitudes of sport.
Most countries would be delighted with a medal count which,
part-way through the penultimate day of competition, stood at 17
golds, 21 silvers and 28 bronzes.
But fourth place behind the United States, China and Britain
is an unaccustomed position for the Russians, principal heirs to
the Soviet sporting machine that regularly topped the Olympic
standings for decades.
The mood in the Russian camp has been glum for much of the
Games, but national Olympic president Alexander Zhukov was still
hoping on Saturday for a late medal surge.
"As usual, our athletes start slowly at the Olympics and
start adding medals towards the end of it," he told reporters.
"The 25 (gold) medals we had been talking about before the
Games - that was a forecast, not a plan. The Olympics is not
over yet and it is premature to draw final conclusions."
Russia's slide down the medals table at successive Games has
been gradual but perceptible - second at Atlanta and Sydney,
then third in Athens and at Beijing four years ago.
"I think we still have a chance to get the desired number of
medals. If Russia ends up with, let's say, 24 rather than 25, we
will be upset, but not strongly," Zhukov said.
In a country that has long seen Olympic success as a vital
source of prestige on the world stage, any medals shortfall is
likely to lead to anxious debate over funding, coaching and
development of sport at the grassroots.
"There are bound to be inquests," said a source close to the
Russian Olympic world, who noted that a meagre haul of just
three golds at the last Winter Games had prompted the
development of an intensive elite programme to ensure better
results when Russia is host in Sochi in 2014.
The fencing and shooting coaches have already quit after
poor team performances in London. Women's handball coach Evgeny
Trefilov, booed by the crowd for constantly berating his players
even when they scored, told reporters after their quarter-final
loss to South Korea that he was ready to do the same.
"There's no future for Russian handball. If my resignation
will help I will go now. But it won't help."
HEAVY MEDAL
The travails of Valery Borchin, the world and defending
Olympic champion, summed up the London Games for many Russians.
Second until the final stretch of the 20km walk, he collapsed
with exhaustion before the finish.
It prompted commentator Andrei Orlov to chronicle in verse
Borchin's troubles in newspaper Kommersant:
" Valery Borchin was heading for gold,
Speeding up his step
He was holding out with his last strength
Fighting for us, for the fatherland.
He fell in battle but he didn't surrender
Thank God that he's alive!"
There was heartache for Russia's women gymnasts, who wept
after messing up their floor routines to destroy their chance of
gold in the team competition, won by the United States.
Two days later, 17-year-old Victoria Komova could not even
bear to wear the silver medal she won in the individual
all-around event behind American Gabby Douglas. In tears again,
she removed it from her neck, complaining it was too heavy.
Russia's biggest athletics superstar, Yelena Isinbayeva, was
bidding for a third consecutive gold in the pole vault but could
only manage bronze and later blamed the chilly London weather.
PUTIN'S EMBRACE
It wasn't all misery for Russia, of course.
On the athletics track, Natalya Antyukh held off American
Lashinda Demus at the line to win the women's 400 metres
hurdles, and Yuliya Zaripova cruised home in the 3,000m
steeplechase. Ivan Ukhov won in the high jump and Tatyana
Lysenko in the hammer.
President Vladimir Putin, a black belt in judo, was on hand
to embrace Tagir Khaibulaev when he won the third of Russia's
golds in that sport. Russian wrestlers had captured four golds
as of Friday, while other victories have come in synchronised
swimming, the 50km walk, diving, gymnastics and canoeing.
Putin, who has made the coming Sochi Games one of his pet
projects, was quoted by Itar-Tass news agency in mid-week as
saying thorough work would be needed to review the country's
performance in London.
"Those sports where our organisers and professionals were
expecting medals have seen failures, and where they did not
expect gold - we got it," he said.
It seems that for the next summer Games, the Russians will
need an injection of new blood.
"Our whole team is almost the same it was in Beijing, no
youngsters have joined since, and we older ones are not made of
iron, either, and sometimes run out of strength," pole vaulter
Isinbayeva told state-run Rossiya-24 TV.
"Perhaps by the Rio Olympics, the young ones will grow up
and we will show our full might and our full fury."
(Additional reporting by Tom Pilcher in London and Steve
Gutterman, Lidia Kelly and Nastassia Astrasheuskaya in Moscow;
editing by Steve Slater)