RPT-Olympics-Bolt, Twitter and taxpayers: winners and losers of 2012

By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Aug 12 Every Olympic Games has its
winners and losers, not just among the athletes and competing
nations, who stand out from the crowd and take the praise or
punishment as the host city steps into the limelight.
Here are 10 of those who came away from London 2012 with a
golden glow and 10 others who might be wishing they had done
things differently - or had never got involved in the first
place.
- - - -
THE WINNERS
- - - -
VOLUNTEER LADY
"I listened to the Olympics from outside and I heard a bit.
It was faint but I still heard it. I heard them having fun and
celebrating and I felt happy inside. I felt a warmth in my heart
and I carried on".
Sitting on a chair directing spectators, armed with a
megaphone and a deliciously deadpan delivery, Volunteer Lady
proved a YouTube sensation as she intoned "I cannot contain my
excitement". More than 1.6 million people clicked on the clip.
The exceptional volunteers were a feel-good story of the Games.
-
MICHAEL PHELPS
Winner of a record eight golds in Beijing four years ago,
the man with the Midas touch heads into retirement with another
haul to take his tally to 18 golds and 22 medals. The greatest
swimmer can now lay claim to be the most-decorated Olympian.
Phelps left London knowing the President of the United
States has his mobile number on speed dial. He achieved
everything he set out to do. Did he pee in the pool? Of course
he did.
-
USAIN BOLT
He talked, he danced, he ran and he made friends with the
Swedish women's handball team - three of whom were photographed
with him in the early hours after his 100 metres gold.
'Lightning' Bolt, the great showman of the track, entered
the history books as the only man to do the double-double after
defending his 100 and 200 metres crowns. He then made it a
three-peat with relay gold. The gangly 25-year-old may get
faster and will definitely get richer. He has every chance of
banking in excess of $20 million a year.
-
TWITTER
The first Twitter Olympics, with the highs and lows and
everything in between, all chronicled in 140 characters or less.
-
WOMEN ATHLETES
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani. You may struggle to
remember the name, and she lasted just 80 seconds on the judo
mat, but the shy 17-year-old's presence was felt around the
world as the first Saudi woman to compete at an Olympics.
London was the first Games with women in every national team
and competing in every sport. Women's boxing was such a success
on its debut that there may be double the medals next time.
-
BRADLEY WIGGINS AND BRITISH CYCLING
'The Modfather' of cycling, a man of musical taste whose
sideburns triggered a craze for cut-out cardboard replicas worn
by fans lining the road and shouting 'Here Wiggo'. Winner of the
Tour de France ('Allez Wiggo'), the people's hero won the time
trial to claim a fourth career gold and become briefly the most
decorated British Olympian with seven medals.
Fellow cyclist Chris Hoy later pedalled ahead of him on
'gold difference' with his seventh medal, and sixth gold. It
provided 'Hoy Joy' for headline writers overcome by the 'Hoy
Wonder' and determined to trumpet Britain's 'Pride and Hoy'.
-
FLAG SELLERS
In fact the sellers of anything to do with Team GB, as the
host nation celebrated its most successful Games since 1908 with
a medal bonanza and more golds being racked up than even the
oldest of citizens could remember. Even 101-year-old torch relay
runner Fauja Singh was not born last time that happened.
-
SEB COE
The chairman of organising committee LOCOG. True to form as
a double Olympic 1,500 metres champion, he got into his stride
early and barely put a foot wrong in a Games that had the
athletes centre stage.
Presiding over a great Olympics has undoubtedly boosted his
hopes of becoming the next president of athletics' world
governing body IAAF. Eventual membership of the International
Olympic Committee is also surely a matter of time.
-
BORIS JOHNSON
Despite being left dangling from a zipwire and suffering the
ire of cab drivers before the Games, as well as retailers who
accused him of frightening off shoppers with his booming
warnings across the underground rail system of potential
transport snarls, the maverick mayor has been a constant
cheerleader for London and provided some of the memorable
soundbites.
Bullish and boisterous, Boris has ridden a wave of
'Olympomania' and been rewarded by popularity polls that, if not
putting him 'zoink' off the fever scale, have left him well
clear of any other Conservative politician. He teased the
French, charmed the Queen and even had a haircut.
-
ROYALTY
"Good evening, Mr Bond". Rarely can four words uttered by
Queen Elizabeth have caused such delight. Her Majesty had a good
Games, appearing in her first film role and then formally
opening the show. One had fun.
Her daughter and grand-daughter got in on the act, the
former presenting the latter with an equestrian silver medal,
while Princes William, Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge never
seemed to have any problems getting tickets for the main events.
- - - -
THE LOSERS
- - - -
G4S
The failure of the world's largest security firm to provide
a promised 10,400 guards caused a political storm and wiped $1.1
billion off its market value as well as losing it up to 50
million pounds ($78.45 million) on the 284 million pound
contract.
"Many would take the view that the reputation of the company
is in tatters," one parliamentarian told company chief executive
Nick Buckles. "I think, at the moment, I have to agree with
you," he replied.
-
AUSTRALIAN SWIMMERS (AND THE BRITS TOO)
'The Missile' missed its target. James Magnussen had the
celebratory tattoo of Olympic rings all planned but the 100
metres freestyle title slipped through his fingers by 0.01 of a
second.
The Australians won 10 medals in the pool and immediately
ordered a review into what went wrong. Britain, with a far
greater population, took just three but masked that failure by
crowing about all their other successes elsewhere.
-
NAY-SAYERS AND DOOM-MONGERS
Remember how they said the trains wouldn't work, traffic
gridlock was inevitable, the opening ceremony would make Britain
a laughing stock, London would be turned into Siege City and
chaos was guaranteed? Hands up if you were one of them.
-
BADMINTON
The expulsion of eight Chinese, Indonesian and South Korean
players for deliberately throwing away their matches to secure a
better run to the medal rounds will leave a sizeable scar on the
sport. Those kicked out after the farcical scenes included
China's world champions Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli.
-
THE BRITISH TAXPAYER
The Games cost Britain around 9 billion pounds ($14.12
billion) and were still talked of in terms of austerity. The
main stadium has yet to find a tenant for after the Games and
there is still the possibility of a White Elephant lumbering
into view. The citizens of Montreal called their Olympic Stadium
'The Big O'. It turned into 'The Big Owe'. Enjoy the party.
-
YELENA ISINBAYEVA
A failure only in relation to what she has achieved in the
sport. The Russian had set pole vault world records in her
previous two Olympic finals and was going for a third successive
title but American Jennifer Suhr failed to read the script and
beat her. Isinbayeva ended up with the bronze.
-
LONDON'S SHOPKEEPERS AND CAB DRIVERS
Shops in central London and the West End, usually chock-full
of shoppers, reported empty aisles while restaurants lamented
vacant tables as locals and tourists avoided the area in the
first week of the Games and commuters worked from home. The
arrival of thirsty swimmers, rowers and others who had finished
their events provided a late boost for nightclubs, however.
The drivers of London's famed black cabs, never short of an
opinion or three, were unhappy with 'Zil Lanes' for VIPs hitting
their earnings. One dived off Tower Bridge in protest, which
will give him plenty to talk about to future passengers.
-
DRUG CHEATS
Dopey dopers are always losers. In London, 11 were
eliminated from competition either by the IOC or national
federations since the start of the competition period on July
16. Italy's 2008 race walk champion Alex Schwazer owned up to
injecting EPO after flying to Turkey and buying it over the
counter from a pharmacist.
-
UMBRELLA VENDORS
The sun actually shone some of the time. After fears of
torrential downpours, following one of the wettest months on
record, and worries about the opening ceremony being a washout,
Londoners enjoyed their own golden moments. Yes, it did rain -
it would not be London without - but Andy Murray won at
Wimbledon with the roof open.
-
THE GREAT BRITISH LOSER
Heroic failures and plucky losers be gone. Britons looked
around and found they quite liked winning. Often. The cartoon of
a man banging his television set because it had not shown a
British winner for 20 minutes and therefore must be faulty
summed it up.
"Brits historically got used to being the plucky losers,"
said Chris Hoy, the country's most successful Olympian after
celebrating his sixth gold. "It is like it is almost inevitable
that the Brits are going to be beaten at some point and I think
that is starting to change."
($1 = 0.6373 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jason Neely)