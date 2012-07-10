FEATURE-Olympics-London raises bar on greening the Games

| LONDON, July 10
A reed warbler sings from her
nest, well hidden along the banks of a river that winds through
a London park.
But this is not just any urban refuge - it's the Olympic
Park, in a once derelict and contaminated area of east London
populated by industrial buildings and neglected waterways.
And in just a few weeks' time, millions will watch the
greatest Games on Earth in the warbler's backyard.
More than 200 hectares of land have been razed and
redeveloped for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and 45 of
those have been given over to creating new wildlife habitats for
a variety of fauna - including kingfishers, bats, otters and
grass snakes - while much of the rest has been left as parkland.
The urban park project is one of Europe's biggest in 150
years, according to the Olympic Development Authority (ODA) and
the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG),
and is part of ODA's efforts to keep its promise to make the
Games the greenest to date.
Thousands of semi-mature trees were planted - aspen, crack
willow, holm oak and silver birch - as were hundreds of
thousands of wetland plants and other species, and more than 10
hectares of annual and perennial meadows.
An independent commission appointed to review the results,
the first commission of its kind, says the outcome has been
impressive when compared to previous hosts Beijing, Athens and
Sydney, though not everything has worked.
"You only win a gold medal by being better than everyone
else," said Shaun McCarthy, chair of the Commission for a
Sustainable London 2012, but added: "I can very confidently say
that this is the new high-water mark."
Simon Lewis, a campaigner at environmental group WWF UK,
agreed London would provide a sustainability blueprint for
Olympic Games for years to come.
But he also said progress on putting concern for the
environment at the heart of the Olympic movement has been slow.
"It is evolutionary rather than revolutionary," Lewis told
Reuters.
TARGETS
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) encourages host
cities to address how they will handle the environmental impact
of the Games in their planning, but does not insist on targets -
Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 all had environmental
plans whose ambition varied widely.
"London 2012 embedded sustainability in its planning from
the start," said Emmanuelle Moreau, an IOC spokesman.
The ODA matched or beat most of its sustainable development
targets, such as those for carbon emissions, waste and energy
efficiency, the independent commission said in a June report.
One target promised a 50 percent reduction in carbon
emissions from construction in the Olympic Park compared to
levels set out in 2006 building regulations.
Others called for permanent buildings to be at least 15
percent more energy efficient, and for at least 90 percent of
demolition waste to be reused or recycled.
Some 2 million tonnes of the area's soil was cleaned on site
to remove contaminates such as oil, petrol, tar, arsenic and
lead, while London's Velodrome is twice as energy-efficient as
it needed to be.
It used half the materials used to build the one in Beijing
and also came in comfortably under budget, evidence that greener
projects do not need to come with a higher price tag, said
McCarthy.
"For me treating sustainability like some sort of premium
product, like a pair of designer jeans, is the completely wrong
way to look at it," McCarthy added.
Many of the venues, bridges and structures to accommodate an
expected 11 million visitors to the London Games can be
disassembled, downsized and relocated afterwards.
The IOC's Moreau said a commitment to sustainable
development, which gives equal weight to economic growth, the
environment and social issues, will continue to be a key
requirement in selecting host cities in future.
Rio is already working on ways to cut traffic congestion and
reduce emissions ahead of the 2016 Games, and its sustainability
team has been in contact with London.
But environmentalists say the IOC should set higher
standards and require all future host cities to take on
measurable targets. Until that happens, London - they say - is
likely to remain the green benchmark by default.
"There is absolutely no reason why the IOC shouldn't be
demanding the highest possible standards," McCarthy said.
NOT ALL SUCCESS
London's efforts haven't all been successful.
The organisers failed to generate 20 percent of the park's
energy needs from renewable sources after planners pulled the
plug on a large wind turbine and opted for a combined
heat-and-power plant fuelled by natural gas instead.
But they still managed to meet the overall 50 percent
emissions reduction goal by agreeing to help fund the London
Mayor's low-carbon scheme for schools and homes in the
communities.
However, the WWF UK's Lewis said London organisers should
have done a better job selecting their "sustainability"
partners.
"Some of the Olympic sponsors have not used the Games to
create a positive change for sustainability and therefore they
are not adding to the legacy, they are not helping the Games be
greener," he said.
WWF reckons a good Olympic partner should be a progressive
business that shows green leadership in their sector and that
breaks new ground in reducing the impact of the Games while
applying sustainability pledges to their business afterwards.
Lewis cited EDF Energy and oil giant BP as
examples of companies that could have done more.
"EDF and BP are sticking with old and problematic approaches
to energy provision and resisting a safer, cleaner and more
affordable energy future," he wrote in a blog in April. "They
are dragging their heels at the back of the race to tackle
climate change."
Sheila Williams, a spokeswoman for BP, denied the company
was not providing leadership. She pointed to BP plans to offset
the carbon footprints of all ticketed spectators' travel to the
Games, which it has estimated at around 400,000 tonnes of carbon
dioxide emissions, as an example of a BP initiative.
The company is also providing biofuels and cleaner engine
oils to be used in the more than 5,000 official vehicles
earmarked for the Games, she said.
Michael Stuart, an EDF Energy spokesman, conceded his
company was unable to deliver a promised low-carbon fuel for the
Olympic torch in time for London, but said it had successfully
developed the fuel - derived from elephant grass - and that it
would be available for future Games.
"Without the inspiration of the Games, this fuel would not
have been developed," Stuart said in an email.
EDF is also installing real-time energy monitoring
technology to help control and reduce energy use at Olympic
venues, he added.
LEGACY
Ultimately, London's success will be judged on its ability
to deliver a lasting environmental legacy - decades from now,
the organisers hope to see a permanent improvement to the area
around the venues.
Once the Games are over in mid-August, the Olympic
facilities will be turned over to the non-profit London Legacy
Development Corp, renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and
opened to the public in phases from the summer of 2013.
David Stubbs, LOCOG's head of sustainability and himself an
avid bird watcher, said a variety of birds had been observed
over the last couple of seasons since the new parklands were
planted, including sand martins, grey wagtails, linnets and
kestrels.
In the winter, a flock of some 50 teals took up residence,
and the river corridor has also attracted cormorants, herons,
little grebes, mute swans and coots, Stubbs said.
More than 500 bird boxes, 150 bat boxes and artificial dens
for otters have been installed in the park that officials hope
will see regular use.
Kim Olliver, an ecologist and environment manager with the
ODA, said she hoped visitors and athletes would take time out
from the excitement of the sporting events to relax by the river
and listen to the reed warblers.
"They might see a kestrel hovering over," she said.