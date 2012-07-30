INTERVIEW-Olympics-Tough rules reining in equestrian doping

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 The equestrian doping scandal at
the 2008 Olympics was a rude awakening for top officials in the
sport but it has also led to tough new regulations they hope
will ensure a clean London Games for horses and riders.
"It was an extraordinary wake-up call," Lisa Lazarus,
general counsel for governing body Federation Equestre
Internationale (FEI), told Reuters.
Six of the 20 Olympic doping cases in Beijing four years ago
involved horses. A Norwegian rider lost his medal and several
others were ejected from the Games.
Serious cases in Athens in 2004 that saw the German
showjumping team and an Irish showjumper stripped of gold medals
had already put pressure on the sport to change when the 2008
scandal emerged.
"We knew we had to have a major overhaul of the system and,
with the help of all our stakeholders and renowned international
experts, we addressed the science and ethics of drug use in the
years following," FEI general secretary Ingmar De Vos told
Reuters.
To oversee that work the FEI brought in Lazarus, a lawyer
with long experience dealing with doping issues in an entirely
different sport - the NFL in the U.S.
"We decided to ... adopt rules that were more similar to the
world anti-doping code for human athletes," Lazarus said.
That meant a two-year ban for positive doping tests as of
2010. But because horses cannot consent to what is done to them,
the authorities ban many more substances for them than they do
for humans.
There are also strict rules in place on medication but the
FEI decided that since there can be differences in how long it
takes medicine to leave a horse's bloodstream, the governing
body would adopt a more lenient and calibrated approach to
violations.
"(A ban for medication) can be anywhere up to two years but
a first time for horse and athlete, it will usually be a minimal
sanction unless there is some proof or evidence that it really
was done to enhance performance or to cheat," Lazarus said.
A second violation is more serious and a third could lead
the FEI to look seriously at a lifetime suspension.
"There is doping, which is cheating. And then there are
medication violations which are not necessarily cheating but are
about giving medication too close to competition," said Will
Connell, leader of the British Olympic equestrian team.
"When I say medication, I mean medication a human athlete
would take quite happily."
If the medication rules applied to human athletes, he said,
they would be penalised for taking ibuprofen on a competition
morning.
EDUCATION BLITZ
Coupled with the tougher rules, the FEI has launched
signifIcantly more random testing along with an education blitz,
with a banned substances database that is available as an iPad
or Android app, De Vos said.
The education campaign is a global one, particularly given
the FEI wants to promote equestrian sports internationally and
that many developing countries are gaining enough per capita
wealth to make competing at the top level feasible.
Education can help stop cases that stem from ignorance
rather than a desire to cheat.
Four of the 2008 cases involved a single substance - a
chilli pepper derivative called capsaicin that can create
hypersensitivity and also have a numbing effect.
A horse with a hyper-sensitising substance on its legs would
feel extraordinary pain if it knocked a pole and would therefore
jump much more carefully.
"There's certainly a strong possibility ... that a lot of it
was just not sufficient education about what was prohibited and
what was not. All of the riders who tested positive claimed they
put it on the horse's back," Lazarus said.
The education effort starts young. The FEI and its national
bodies have begun testing at junior level, taking care to
explain to young riders what they are doing and why.
There is also an anonymous tip line that allows competitors
to report suspected doping but these are checked carefully to
prevent malicious accusations.
There are real signs of progress. Lazarus said while they
are still seeing instances of doping, most are in endurance or
driving rather than in the Olympic discliplines of eventing,
dressage and showjumping.
"I feel very optimistic but I'm not going to jinx myself by
saying we're going to have a clean Games. But that is certainly
our goal," said Lazarus.
However, the shadow of past scandals hangs heavy even now.
Cian O'Connor, the Irish showjumper who lost his gold in
Athens, will compete in the London Games.
He was called up to replace Denis Lynch, dropped after his
horse was found to be hypersensitive at a competition ahead of
the Olympics.
Lynch was one of the riders kicked out in Beijing for using
capsaicin.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)