Olympics-Equestrian-Horse injury rules Rose out of Games

LONDON, July 22 Beijing silver medallist Shane
Rose has been ruled out of the London Olympics eventing
competition due to an injury to his horse Taurus.
Australian team vets left the decision until the last minute
to give the horse every possible chance of recovering but
decided not to risk it given the rigours of the Olympic
competition.
Megan Jones and her horse Allofasudden will replace Rose,
subject to approval.
The team's Equestrian Section Manager Brett Mace said Rose's
absence was a setback but Jones was a capable replacement.
"There is no doubt this is a blow for the team and we feel
for Shane who has worked for many years preparing Taurus for
these Games," said Mace in an Australian Olympic Committee
statement.
"But we had to take the advice of our vets in relation to
performance and also horse welfare and therefore Megan Jones and
Allofasudden will be added to the team. Megan has been working
with her horse to ensure they are competition ready.
"She has the experience and proven track record to make it
at this level of competition after finishing with a team silver
medal and fourth individually at Beijing.
"The team now needs to focus on finalising preparation, and
while Shane will be a loss, we feel our medal chances remain
just as strong," he said.
The eventing competition at Greenwich Park begins on
Saturday.
