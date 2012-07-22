UPDATE 1-Olympics-Equestrian-Rose suffers Games heartbreak again

(adds details, quotes)
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON, July 22 Australian horseman Shane Rose
suffered Olympic heartbreak once again on Sunday after he was
forced to pull out of the London Games due to an injury to his
mount Taurus.
Team vets left the decision until the last minute to give
the horse every possible chance of recovering from the
soft-tissue injury to its left front leg but decided not to risk
it given the rigours of the Olympic three-day eventing
competition.
Rose tasted similar disappointment in 1996 when his horse Mr
Joe Cool went lame just before the Atlanta Games. He struggled
to contain his emotions at a news conference and conceded he
cannot get away from London quickly enough.
"It was pretty devastating," said Rose, who won team silver
in Beijing. "I was really starting to get excited thinking not
much could go wrong. This morning it was a pretty hollow
feeling."
Rose backed the decision to withdraw Taurus.
"We knew today was the day that decisions were going to be
made about horses," he said, fighting back tears. "I watched him
trot up this morning and he wasn't happy.
"It's certainly not a life-threatening injury and I'm
certain he'll be back in the near future."
Instead of saddling up for the start of the eventing
competition on Saturday, Rose wants to be on a flight to
Australia within the next 24 hours.
"The Olympic Games is not a very nice place to be if you're
not accredited," he said.
TRACK RECORD
Rose's bitter loss will be Megan Jones's gain. The reserve
rider and her horse Allofasudden will replace Rose pending
official approval.
The team's Equestrian Section Manager Brett Mace said Rose's
absence was a setback but Jones was a capable replacement.
"There is no doubt this is a blow for the team and we feel
for Shane who has worked for many years preparing Taurus for
these Games," said Mace in an Australian Olympic Committee
statement.
"But we had to take the advice of our vets in relation to
performance and also horse welfare and therefore Megan Jones and
Allofasudden will be added to the team. Megan has been working
with her horse to ensure they are competition ready.
"She has the experience and proven track record to make it
at this level of competition after finishing with a team silver
medal and fourth individually at Beijing.
"The team now needs to focus on finalising preparation, and
while Shane will be a loss, we feel our medal chances remain
just as strong," he said.
The eventing competition at Greenwich Park begins on
Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark
Meadows)