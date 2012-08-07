PREVIEW-Equestrian-Jumping-Individual could mean more gold for Britain

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Show jumping tends to throw up
more surprises than any other equestrian sport.
But if his flawless form in the team event is anything to go
by, Britain's Nick Skelton could well pick up more Olympic gold
in Wednesday's individual final.
Skelton was loathe to talk about his chances when focused on
the team goal, saying the individual was "another day".
But he has repeatedly said horse Big Star is performing
superbly and bookmakers had him as joint favourite with American
Rich Fellers going into this week.
"He's in great condition. He hasn't a negative, that horse.
He is the most perfect horse, all round," Skelton said at the
weekend.
The veteran show jumper led Britain to its first team show
jumping gold in 60 years on Monday after a jump-off with the
Netherlands while Saudi Arabia took bronze with some royal help
from the grandson of Saudi King Abdullah.
The gold was Skelton's first medal in six Olympics. He
missed the Sydney Games after breaking his neck at a show and
initially planned to retire but changed his mind after finding a
good horse for Athens, where he placed 10th.
Based on form, Dutch and Saudi riders could have a chance,
given the strong performances from all team riders that took
them into silver and bronze medal position.
But with a number of young horses in the field and a sport
that involves split-second timing, sudden reversals and the
vagaries of an often nervous animal, the gold could go to any
number of top riders.
Beezie Madden, seen before the Olympics as a possible podium
hope for the Americans, was eliminated in the first individual
qualifier after her horse put in two stops at a fence.
The two rounds of team jumping served as a second and third
qualifier for the individual contest, with the top riders
placing 35th or above going through.
All start on a clean slate.
There are two rounds, with the 20 riders carrying the lowest
number of faults going through to the second round. A jump-off
resolves any ties for medal positions.
Horse-rider pairings earn faults by knocking down rails,
splashing in water jumps or refusing to jump. Two refusals means
elimination.
Prince Abdullah Al Saud finished the three qualifying rounds
in joint fourth with only one fence down while Skelton and Dutch
riders Maikel van der Vleuten and Marc Houtzager have all been
flawless so far.
Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander and Briton Ben Maher on
his home-bred stallion Tripple X came out of the qualifiers with
four faults apiece, tied with Prince Abdullah.
Defending Olympic champion Eric Lamaze, who finished in
joint 22nd, does not expect a podium spot given the inexperience
of his horse, Derly Chin De Muze, which has replaced his gold
medal mount Hickstead who collapsed and died last year during an
event in Italy.
"To be perfectly honest, I'd have to be a very lucky guy for
that to happen," he said at the weekend of his medal chances on
Derly Chin De Muze.
"But it's show jumping. The horse is plenty good - I just
feel like eventually I may run out of experience from the
horse."
Canadian Ian Millar, who at 65 is making a record 10th
Olympic appearance and has yet to win an individual Olympic
medal but was on the silver medal-winning team in Beijing, is
also on good form with only two rails down.
