Olympics-Equestrian-Canadian show jumper disqualified in team final

LONDON Aug 5 Canadian show jumper Tiffany
Foster was disqualified before the first round of the Olympic
team jumping final on Sunday because of inflammation in one of
the forelegs of her horse Victor, leaving Canada with a team of
three.
Foster, who is making her Olympic debut, was in tears as
team captain Eric Lamaze and Chef d'equipe Terrence Millar
escorted her back to the international team tent.
"The Veterinary Commission have stated that the horse has an
area of inflammation and sensitivity on the left forelimb just
above the hoof. There is no accusation of malpractice, but the
horse has been deemed unfit to compete by the Ground Jury," said
the governing body of equestrian sport in a statement.
The Canadians have filed an appeal but the FEI said there is
no possibility of appeal on rulings about hypersensitivity.
"Our team, all the riders, are devastated by this situation.
We feel it's just not right and it's an incorrect application of
the rules but there's going to be a process and we'll see what
happens," said Ian Millar, who is making a record 10th Olympic
appearance.
"She's devastated. Her family is here from British Columbia,
her owners are here. Everybody's here."
The Canadian team will now have only three members in
contention in the team final, which means all scores count.
Other four-member teams are permitted to drop their weakest
score.
Canada's Mac Cone was knocked out in 2008 when his horse was
injured, leaving the team in the same position, but they managed
to take a silver medal.
"I am sick about it. Having said that, we did it before in
Beijing and we got it done, but it's doing it the hard way for
sure," said Millar.
According to the Canadians, the horse had a slight scratch
above its hoof and that is what led to the ruling.
Foster had a long road to these Olympics. She broke her back
when schooling a horse just before Beijing and spent six months
completely unable to ride.
"If you read the rule, the way the rule is written, you
could build a case for their interpretation of it, but it is not
an equitable interpretation," said Millar.
"To me the athlete should always get the benefit of the
doubt and the athlete got the opposite of that here."
It has been a tough Olympics for the Canadian equestrian
team with the nation knocked out by errors before the team
finals of both eventing and dressage.
(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds, editing by Mark Meadows)