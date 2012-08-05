CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Olympics-Equestrian-Canadian show jumper disqualified, team questions decision

(Corrects spelling of Lamaze in paragraph 11, 20)
By Sarah Edmonds
LONDON Aug 5 Canadian rider Tiffany Foster was
disqualified before the team show jumping final on Sunday
because of hypersensitivity in her horse's front leg, a decision
team captain Eric Lamaze called "a complete miscarriage of
justice".
Veterinary officials check for heat and sensitivity in the
legs of all equine competitors under rules set up in 2005 in
part to keep riders from purposely making their horse's legs
tender so they would jump more carefully.
However, the rules acknowledge that injury and infection can
also produce heat.
Foster said her horse Victor had a nick in the coronary band
immediately above the hoof that was "like a paper cut".
International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI)
President Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein of Jordan emphasised
that Foster's disqualification was not the result of any
suspected cheating.
"I do want to be very clear with you all that there is
absolutely no accusation of malpractice here," the former show
jumper told a news conference held to discuss the decision.
"As a former competitor, I just totally empathise with what
Tiffany is going through ... It's absolutely crushing for her to
experience this in her first Olympics."
OLYMPIC DREAM RUINED
Foster shook with sobs throughout the briefing, comforted by
visibly angry team captain and defending individual Olympic
champion Eric Lamaze.
"I just want to say that I would never do anything to
jeopardise the welfare of my horse and what happened today was
obviously very disappointing and devastating to me," Foster said
in a broken voice.
"I feel really bad for my team and really disappointed that
this is the way my first Olympic Games are going to end."
Lamaze, whose gold medal horse Hickstead collapsed and died
at a World Cup event in Verona last year, said it was time to
take a hard look at the FEI's rules on hypersensitivity.
"This is a complete miscarriage of justice," he said, adding
that the ruling was made without officials ever taking the horse
out of his stall or jogging him around.
"This horse was exercised in the morning, jumped in the
morning, was fit to compete - fit to compete. How can five
people poking at a horse's coronary band declare him unfit to
compete? How can they ruin someone's Olympic dream?" he said.
"I am ashamed of our sport today. Very much ashamed. This
was a simple injury that would not have put this horse in any
danger by any means and would not have made (Foster) gain any
advantage in the ring."
CHILLI PEPPER DERIVATIVE
Foster broke her back just before the 2008 Olympics and
spent six months unable to ride. She said last week that she was
very excited to be making her Olympic debut after a long road.
The Canadians filed a protest earlier on Sunday but the FEI
ruled that there was no possibility of appeal in these cases.
Canada's Ian Millar, making a 10th Olympic appearance at 65,
said: "Our team, all the riders, are devastated by this
situation. We feel it's just not right and it's an incorrect
application of the rules."
In Beijing, there was a rash of doping cases involving a
chilli pepper derivative that, if used on a horse's legs, would
increase susceptibility to pain.
The Canadian team will now have only three members in
contention in the team final that wraps up on Monday, which
means all scores count. Other four-member teams are permitted to
drop their weakest score from the two-day total.
"I sure hope Canada can win a medal for her," Lamaze said.
Canada's Mac Cone was knocked out of the team final in the
2008 Games when his horse was injured, leaving the team in the
same position, but they managed to take a silver medal.
"I am sick about it. Having said that, we did it before in
Beijing and we got it done, but it's doing it the hard way for
sure," said Millar.
It has been a tough Olympics for the Canadian equestrian
team so far with the nation eliminated by falls or errors before
the team finals of both eventing and dressage.
(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)