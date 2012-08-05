UPDATE 1-Olympics-Equestrian-Saudis lead going into team jump last round

(Adds quotes, detail from news conference on Canadian
disqualification)
By Sarah Edmonds
LONDON Aug 5 A flawless round by a member of
the Saudi royal family on Sunday helped vault Saudi Arabia into
the lead going into the last round of the team show jumping
final.
Beijing 2008 team silver medalists Canada suffered a serious
blow to their prospects after rider Tiffany Foster was
disqualified in a decision captain Eric Lamaze called "a
complete miscarriage of justice".
After dropping the weakest score from their total, the Saudi
team are carrying just one fault into Monday's second round.
"I cannot describe my feelings, I am so happy," Prince
Abdullah al Saud told reporters.
Prince Abdullah is the second royal to compete in the
Greenwich Park arena in these Games. Zara Phillips,
granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, was on the British team that
won silver in eventing.
Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland were tied
with a first-round score of four faults. Faults earned over the
two days are added together to determine the team winner.
Canada were close behind at five faults but the
disqualification of Foster for hypersensitivity in one of horse
Victor's legs left only three members in contention.
All other four-member teams have the option of dropping
their weakest score but all scores will count for Canada.
Veterinarians measure limb heat to determine sensitivity
under rules set up in 2005 by the International Federation for
Equestrian Sports (FEI) to keep riders from purposely
sensitising their horse's legs to make them jump more carefully.
Heat can also arise from injury or infection, however.
Foster said Victor had a nick above his hoof "like a paper cut".
The FEI denied a Canadian appeal, but President Princess
Haya Bint Al Hussein of Jordan told a news conference that
Foster's disqualification was not the result of suspected
cheating.
Foster shook with sobs throughout the briefing, comforted by
visibly angry defending individual Olympic champion Lamaze.
"I feel really bad for my team and really disappointed that
this is the way my first Olympic Games are going to end," she
said in a broken voice.
Lamaze said it was time to take a hard look at the FEI's
rules on hypersensitivity and said he hoped Canada would win a
medal for Foster.
"I am ashamed of our sport today. Very much ashamed. This
was a simple injury that would not have put this horse in any
danger by any means and would not have made (Foster) gain any
advantage in the ring."
Ian Millar, who at 65 is making a record 10th Olympic
appearance, offered Canada some consolation by - like Lamaze -
jumping a clear round on Sunday. Lamaze had one time fault.
SQUEAKING THROUGH
Brazil and defending Olympic team champions the United
States squeaked into the top eight to qualify for round two
while Germany, France and Belgium surprised by being among those
that failed to make the cut.
Since Monday's round also serves as a third qualifier for
the individual competition, leading individuals will jump on
Tuesday, regardless of whether their teams are in the running.
All riders who finish in 35th place or better, including
ties, will go through to the individual contest on Aug. 8. They
will start with a clean slate since their qualifying scores are
not carried forward.
Prince Abdullah was tied for first in the individual
rankings with 11 others, including hot gold medal prospects Nick
Skelton from Britain and American Rich Fellers.
"I feel great," said Skelton after an effortless clear round
on Big Star. "He's in great condition. He hasn't a negative,
that horse. He is the most perfect horse, all round."
For Prince Abdullah and horse Davos, the London-themed jumps
were a highlight. "What with the weather, the London bus and the
Tower Bridge, I felt like I was sight-seeing today," he said.
It was a second Games for a grandson of King Abdullah.
"The equestrian national team ... achieved very positive
results today in the teams competitions and we are proud," said
Saudi Olympic Committee general secretary, Rashed Al-Heraiwel.
