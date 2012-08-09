WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Equestrian-Big Ben rings in Dujardin dressage win

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Britain's Charlotte Dujardin rode
to individual Olympic dressage gold on Valegro with a patriotic
freestyle programme that featured Pomp and Circumstance and the
bells of Big Ben.
Before taking team gold this week, Britain had never won an
Olympic medal in the event that is essentially the equine
equivalent of the gymnastics floor exercise.
Now they boast three after Laura Bechtolsheimer also took
bronze with what she called her best ride of the Games, set to a
medley from the Disney movie "The Lion King".
Dujardin's victory and Bechtolsheimer's podium finish cap a
superb two weeks for Britain at Greenwich Park. British riders
won the nation's first team show jumping gold in 60 years on
Monday and took silver in eventing last week.
Dressage silver medallist Adelinde Cornelissen of the
Netherlands, who rode to variations on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker,
set an Olympic record with her score of 88.196 percent.
But that fell immediately to Dujardin, who scored 90.089
percent with her freestyle. During the team competition, she
also picked up Olympic record marks for her grand prix test and
the more technically demanding grand prix special.
Dutch journalists questioned Wednesday's placing, citing an
error in one of Dujardin's final movements.
British judge Stephen Clarke, one of seven who assessed
riders from different points around the ring, said the ground
jury saw Dujardin's test as more harmonious than Cornelissen's.
"They ended up very close together," he said. "Maybe one had
a little bit more power and the other one had a little bit more
harmony and self-carriage. Lots of people will have different
opinions but our decision was for the harmony."
Dujardin said Valegro gave his all on Wednesday, although
the relatively young horse felt tired to her beforehand.
"It was just pure greenness and tiredness," she said of the
mistake. "He's 10 years old and he's given me three amazing
rides. I couldn't have asked any more from him and to me he's a
very special horse."
Dujardin, who only began competing at the highest levels of
dressage last year with Valegro and has had a meteoric rise
since, wept and hugged the horse after receiving her medal.
But she had fully regained her characteristic composure when
answering questions later. It is this inner calm that makes her
a great competitor, according to mentor and team mate Carl
Hester.
"I've been crawling on my knees to get here and she's just
marching along with the bags," Hester, who finished in fifth
place on Wednesday with horse Uthopia, joked before the Games.
HOLIDAY AHEAD
Valegro, co-owned by Hester and business partner Roly Luard,
is expected to be sold after the Games, as is Uthopia. But, for
now, there is a little rest and relaxation on the agenda.
"He's going to come home, have a well-deserved break, go in
the field, have a lovely holiday," said Dujardin, who started
riding the horse six years ago.
"I guess (whether to sell Valegro) is between Carl and
Roly," she said. "And if anything does happen - yeah, God, I'd
miss him. He means the world to me. But there's no decision for
him to be sold so I'm not going to worry about it."
Earlier this year, she and Valegro set a world record for
the highest score in a grand prix special test - a staggering
88.02 percent.
The rise of Hester, Dujardin and Bechtolsheimer has turned
Britain from an also-ran nation in dressage to a major force.
The three scored the first British gold in the 25-year history
of the European Championships last year.
While Bechtolsheimer comes from a privileged background,
Dujardin is held up by many as evidence dressage is not the
exclusive province of the rich and privileged.
She left school at 16 to train and show ponies her mother
picked up cheaply at sales and eventually became a groom.
With an inheritance from her grandmother, she later bought a
horse called Fernandez that she trained up in dressage and
eventually took to a horse talent day at Hester's.
That day turned out to be pivotal for the double gold medal
winner. Hester, recognising her huge potential as a trainer and
a rider, offered her a job and gave her the ride on Valegro.
Dujardin attracted as much attention for her attire as her
talent this week. She is one of few who opt for a riding helmet
over a top hat in the ring, a decision she says she took after
fracturing her skull in a fall.
"It's something I do for safety now," she said, adding that
she thought this would - and should - become mandatory in the
dressage world next year.
(Editing by Alison Williams)