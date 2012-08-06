Olympics-Equestrian-Saudi show jumpers buy horse power for Games

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Saudi Arabia's surprise bronze in
Olympic team show jumping means a slightly mysterious
organisation called Saudi Equestrian has achieved a goal set in
2009 - to buy great horses and succeed in London.
Saudi Equestrian has bought top jumpers from the United
States, Great Britain and continental Europe in the past two
years - the horse power that helped propel Prince Abdullah al
Saud, the king's grandson, and his team mates to Games success.
The Saudi team were in front after Sunday's first round when
even reigning world champions Germany failed to make the cut.
Then they defeated reigning Olympic champions the United
States and stalwarts such as Sweden and Switzerland in the
second to win their first-ever team equestrian medal.
Their best prior Olympic result in horse sports came when
rider Khaled Al Eid won individual jumping bronze at the Sydney
Olympics in 2000, something the team described as inspirational.
Chef d'equipe Rogier van Iersel, a former international
judge from the Netherlands who has been working with the Saudis
since 2006, said his goal was just to get to the second round.
What happened was well beyond expectations.
"I had seen for a long time that we had top-level riders but
we lacked the horse power," he said. "And horse power comes with
finding the right resources to buy these horses."
It was to bring these resources to bear that Saudi
Equestrian was formed with King Abdullah as its patron. The six
riders selected to form its talent core then began combing the
world for horses they thought would do well.
The horses had to be ready for the top, because Saudi
Equestrian was on a clock if they were to reach the London goal.
"The policy is not to buy young horses and to hopefully have
them develop to a good level, because then you have a lot of
disappointments. The target is to buy proven quality," said van
Iersel.
If a chosen horse was for sale - and not every one was,
regardless of price - it would be vet-checked and then tried by
the rider to see if they'd suit since the match between rider
and horse is as important as the skill of either.
NOT CHEAP HORSES
To buy Olympic-level horses can run into millions of
dollars. But Saudi Equestrian won't give on money matters.
"Anyone knows that the horses we have are not cheap horses,"
van Iersel said. When asked about his purchase budget, he said
money issues were the province of the board of directors.
He said he hasn't been told where the funding comes from.
Many riders from top equestrian nations buy horses or, more
often, have horses bought for them. The difference is they
usually buy younger and train, but Saudi Equestrian didn't have
the time.
"They were not the only ones to buy new horses. If you go to
such an event you have to have right horses. They had to spend
on them and bring them from Europe, we cannot breed those horses
in our countries," said Abdulla al-Marri, a member of the United
Arab Emirates show jumping team.
Margaret Liningon-Payne, director of standards at the
British Horse Society, said the horses had to be European.
"The Saudi equine heritage, the Arab horses that they have,
aren't really suitable for the equine disciplines found in the
Olympics. So they would need to look elsewhere for their
horses," she said.
"It can take more than 10 years to produce a top-class
horse."
Ramzy Al Duhami's mount Bayard Van de Villa Theresia was one
of the first horses bought by the organisation, in early 2010 in
Belgium. Noblesse des Tess, ridden by Kamal Bahamdan, was
previously the ride of Colombia's Rene Lopez.
Saudi Equestrian bought Prince Abdullah's horse Davos from
American show jumper Candice King in June last year. Abdullah
Waleed Sharbatly's horse Sultan came on board in January, after
being ridden by top British rider Bruce Menzies.
Training and stable management expertise also came from the
West - trainer Stanny Van Paesschen from Belgium, stable manager
Peter Aitken from Canada and van Iersel himself.
Van Iersel said horses and money are no guarantee of success
and that he knew the Saudi riders were good, with all but one of
the team possessing previous Olympics experience.
Still, given their current international rankings, some
eyebrows were raised when they took the bronze.
Al Sharbatly, a silver medallist at the 2010 World
Equestrian Games, is the highest-placed Saudi show jumper at 59
on the Rolex ranking while the others sit at 150 or below.
Yet for the Saudis, only one show counted.
"To be in the top ranking, it's also something. But you know
it's not so easy for us coming from Saudi, trying to compete in
these big shows and collect points," said Al Duhami, who is
ranked 264th.
"So we had one focus in mind - that was the Olympic Games."
