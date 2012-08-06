Olympics-Equestrian-Britain win team show jumping gold

LONDON Aug 6 Britain won team show jumping gold
on Monday after a tie-breaking jump-off with the Dutch that
followed a tough second round.
Britain produced three clear rounds in the jump-off, led off
by veteran and hot individual gold prospect Nick Skelton, who
has yet to have a fence down in three days of competition.
Saudi Arabia, anchored by Prince Abdullah al Saud, took the
bronze medal with a score of 13 faults, finishing ahead of
stalwarts Switzerland and Sweden and defending Olympic team
champions the United States.
