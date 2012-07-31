Olympics-Equestrian-Germany win eventing gold, Britain second

LONDON, July 31 Germany won team Olympic gold in
equestrian eventing on Tuesday after a consistently strong
showing across all three disciplines with Britain doing well to
take the silver.
New Zealand finished third after overtaking Sweden in the
third leg of a multi-discipline event that tests horse and rider
in dressage, cross-country and jumping.
"Everyone made a huge effort but we couldn't quite get the
job done," said Zara Phillips, the grand-daughter of Queen
Elizabeth II who performed solidly throughout on her Olympic
debut.
(Written by Sarah Edmonds)