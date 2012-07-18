Olympics-Bolt rallies round for Jamaican eventer

| NEWBURY, England, July 18
NEWBURY, England, July 18 Usain Bolt raced to
the rescue to help fellow-Jamaican Samantha Albert on the long
and tortuous road to the London Olympics. The triple Olympic
sprint champion donated and signed three of his designer running
shirts.
Italian jockey Frankie Dettori chipped in with dinner for
four at the London restaurant he owns.
Every prize in the raffle helped raise much-needed funds for
Albert and her dashing grey Danny who are now on course for the
three-day event at the 2012 Games, being staged next week
against the dramatic backdrop of the Royal Naval College in
Greenwich.
The raffle raised 3,000 pounds ($4,700). Now she is having
another one at her local village pub with the landlord putting
on a Jamaican evening with jerk chicken and shots of rum for
all.
“"Usain Bolt very kindly signed three shirts and wrote some
cards saying 'Good luck Sam, and see you in the village.' He was
very positive," said Albert, the only white competitor in the
Caribbean island's Olympic team.
Albert, born in Canada to an English father and a Jamaican
mother, took her mare Before I Do It to the 2008 Beijing
Olympics where she became Jamaica's first equestrian competitor.
They sailed through the dressage, completed a tough
cross-country course but then were eliminated in the show
jumping after two refusals.
This time it is the turn of Danny, who used to be ridden by
Britain's Tina Cook. They just qualified for the Olympics in the
nick of time in February at Ballindinesk in Ireland. It was real
heart-in-your mouth stuff as her first choice horse, Squirt,
stopped halfway round and said "“No, I am not doing this any
longer. He just stopped," Albert said.
Danny, who had been cross-country schooled only once in the
winter, qualified.
"“I burst into tears with the whole relief of it. I couldn't
believe I had done it," Albert told Reuters, sitting at the
kitchen table in Yew Tree Stables, nestled in the lush heart of
the southern English countryside.
CONSTANT NIGHTMARE
The 12-year-old gelding then paraded proudly past the
kitchen window, rippling with good health after an early morning
session on the horse walker at the stable where Albert teaches.
“"He has had some niggling issues with his foot. But I am
very happy riding him and he is a very,very good jumper," said
the 41-year-old Albert, who was married to Swedish eventer Dag
Albert.
Funding is a constant nightmare for Albert who reckoned it
cost 25,000 pounds to get just one horse to the Games. Some
funding came from the Jamaican authorities. Otherwise it is cap
in hand time for private sponsors. "“It is hard," she said with
feeling.
After Beijing Albert, in an echo of Steve Redgrave's pledge
never to row again after four Olympics, only to go for a fifth,
told a friend: "“Please don't ever let me do it again. But I
just love it, the whole thrill of it."
Eventers are overjoyed their sport is being given such a
high profile at London 2012 with its majestic and
television-friendly Greenwich backdrop. “
"For us of course, it is going to be amazing," Albert said.
"Equestrian was the first event to be sold out completely. I
know it is elitist but it is one of the toughest sports. It is
also spectator friendly"
The sport has worked hard to improve safety.
"We had nine riders killed in one year back in 1999. They
are now trying to build the fences differently. They have made
these frangible pins - if a horse hits the fence, the pins
disperse and the fence collapses. Everyone knows it is a risky
sport. But if you are worried about going out there and getting
hurt you should be giving up," Albert said.
($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)
(Editing by John Mehaffey)