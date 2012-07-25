Olympics-Equestrian-Martin's bravery could pay dividends

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Dragged from a raging fire that
killed six other horses, Otis Barbotiere and Neville Bardos
could reward the man who risked his life to save them when they
compete at the London Olympics next week.
Boyd Martin said he did what anyone would have done by
racing into an inferno but his bravery could pay dividends if
one of the horses he saved on a chaotic night in May 2011 can
carry him to a gold medal for the United States in the
equestrian three-day eventing.
Eleven horses under Martin's care were put into their stalls
that night. Five were alive the next morning the rest buried
under the smoldering remains of the barn.
"I got the phone call, it was a pretty horrific thing to go
through it was about 1am and it was just this massive yellow,
orange glow as we were driving up," Martin told Reuters. "Right
then I knew my life was about to change horrifically.
"It was a hard thing. People pay to have their horses
trained and looked after.
"It was a hard thing to call people up and tell them their
horse was dead and bury them the next day dragging them out with
a tractor and digging a hole and that's it.
"A hard thing to go through."
Otis Barbotiere, a 10-year-old French Bay gelding sired by
Quidam Du Revel, one of the most prolific Selle Francais sires,
was bred for Olympic greatness, his pedigree shining through
when Martin qualified for the U.S. team with the horse as his
main mount.
BACK-UP HORSE
Martin had always expected that the roguish Neville Bardos,
a washed up racehorse he purchased in Australia for under $1,000
would be his mount in London but the chestnut gelding will
instead go to the Olympics as his back-up horse.
The fire was not the first time Martin had saved Neville
Bardos from almost certain death, having rescued him from a glue
factory and bringing him to America when he relocated to the
United States in 2007.
While their backgrounds are as different as night and day,
both horses possess the same qualities and personalities that
make them ideally suited for the gruelling eventing programme
that includes show jumping, dressage and cross-country.
"Otis happens to have a few wonderful traits that I also
associate with Neville Bardos: a glaring white eye, a big white
blaze, and he's an avid wind sucker," Martin excitedly explained
on his website shortly after the syndicate he assembled
purchased the horse.
"They'll make a good team, or partners in crime anyway."
While Neville Bardos's road to the Olympics has been a long
and winding one, Martin's journey has also included some
dramatic twists and turns.
Certainly, Martin possesses an Olympic pedigree, his mother
was an American speed skater and father an Australian
cross-country skier who represented their respective countries
at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Games.
He grew up just outside Sydney riding horses and competed
for Australia internationally before deciding his future in the
equine business, buying and selling horses, was in the United
States.
AMERICAN ROOTS
Martin and his wife Silva, a Grand Prix dressage rider from
Germany who also recently became a U.S. citizen, finally settled
in rural Pennsylvania where they operate a farm training and
boarding horses, coaching and competing.
"It was just a decision I made," explained Martin, who
became a U.S. citizen in 2009. "My mom is American, she
represented America in speed skating so I had dual citizenship.
"I was living here and loved the culture and country and
thought, 'You know what, I should represent this country if I
can to support the people who own the horses who give me a
business here'."
In some small way Martin hopes to be able to pay back those
who have supported him by winning a medal in London and at the
same time honour a father who will not be there to watch his son
follow in his Olympic foot steps.
Still reeling from the devastation of the barn fire and
struggling to regain his focus for Olympic qualifying, Martin
was struck with another tragedy when his father was killed in a
cycling accident, slammed by a truck while competing in a
veterans road race.
"Qualifying had just started and at the time the Olympics
was the last thing on my mind because my father was killed a
week or two after the fire," recalled Martin.
"It was just one thing after another.
"But I got over all that and regrouped and here we are with
a good chance."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)