Olympics-Equestrian-Germans lead after challenging cross-country

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 A relaxed and confident Germany
team led the field in equestrian eventing with Britain close
behind following an incident-packed cross-country on Monday that
saw 15 of 74 riders eliminated.
Germany's Ingrid Klimke and Sweden's Sara Algotsson Ostholt
were in joint first in the individual rankings going into
Tuesday's jumping phase, but the scores were so close it
remained anyone's game.
Riders said it was a challenge to navigate the twisting and
hilly course of 28 obstacles inspired by everything from classic
children's book The Wind in the Willows to ancient Rome.
"The course is challenging because of this up and down and
turn. Everything is coming just quick, quick, quick," Klimke
said. Her horse, she said, was the key.
"He made it easy for me."
Only eight other riders made it over the 5.7 km course
within the allotted time of 10 minutes and three seconds.
One of those was a jubilant Zara Phillips, granddaughter of
Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Olympians Princess Anne and
Mark Phillips.
With her clean ride, clears by Nicola Wilson and Kristina
Cook and strong performances by Mary King and William Fox-Pitt,
the British team was in good shape going into the jumping.
Algotsson Ostholt's clean showing and solid rides by her
team mates put the Swedish team in third place overall. New
Zealand's Mark Todd, who has said he is in London firmly
intending to go home with a medal, was third individually.
Phillips, whose performance was watched by a clutch of royal
relatives including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince
Harry, pumped a fist in the air after landing off the last fence
and riding through the finish.
She said her strong ride came in spite of the fact that her
mount High Kingdom lost shoes on the course.
"It's the type of horse he is. He's quick and turns well,
and he handles it really well," she said.
"It's so slippery out there with the hills and the turns.
It's hard work."
SHOES SHED
Horseshoes loomed large in the story of Monday's
cross-country.
Several horses shed shoes, which made the going even more
slippery underfoot. Many riders said they used extra-large studs
to improve traction after seeing how slick the footing was
between the fences.
Two of the obstacles - one inspired by an ancient Greenwich
Park bandstand and the other by the quintessentially English
game of cricket - proved particularly thorny for some horses.
The bandstand, a combination of two jumps, proved the day's
biggest bogeyman. Two horses fell, two riders came off, several
refused at least once and Brazil's Serguei Fofanoff was knocked
out of contention after his mount Barbara refused three times.
Australia dropped to sixth place from second following the
weekend dressage phase after Sam Griffiths fell at the bandstand
and Clayton Fredericks's horse, Bendigo, took a tumble at the
same obstacle.
There were no serious injuries in Monday's cross-country,
the riskiest disclipline in equestrian.
Japan and Canada had a tough day, with three of five riders
on each team knocked out by falls.
(Reporting by Sarah Edmonds; editing by Ken Ferris)