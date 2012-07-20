Olympics-Gasol replaces Nadal as Spanish flag bearer

MADRID, July 20 Spanish basketball player Pau
Gasol has been chosen to replace Rafa Nadal as the country's
flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the London Games, the
country's Olympic federation said on Friday.
Nadal, the gold medal holder in the men's singles from
Beijing, was forced to pull out of the Games on Thursday after
failing to recover from a knee problem.
Los Angeles Lakers centre Gasol is one of the country's most
recognised sportsmen and helped Spain win silver in Beijing four
years ago, when they lost in the final to the United States.
Sailing duo Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez had been in the
running as well but they ruled themselves out so not to upset
preparations for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all
the latest; Olympic news go to here)