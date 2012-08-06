Olympics-It's a family affair for most elite athletes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 When British judo champion Gemma
Gibbons won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, she looked to
the heavens and mouthed "I love you mum," a teary tribute to her
mother who died eight years ago.
Bert le Clos, father of South African swimmer Chad who beat
Michael Phelps in the 200 metre butterfly, became an Internet
sensation when he cried over "his beautiful boy," tugging his
shirt over his stomach as he realised he was on live television.
An online video of U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman's parents
squirming in their seats at the London Games as they mirrored
her moves on the bars also went viral.
While the spotlight is on the athletes at Olympics, in the
wings is often a family that is as committed and dedicated to
the sport as the athletes, making huge financial and lifestyle
sacrifices to let their sons and daughters chase their dreams.
Kathy Vollmer, mother of U.S. swimmer Dana who won three
golds in London, used to spend four hours a day driving her
daughter to swimming practice.
Realising they were eating and doing homework in the car,
she took the decision to home school her daughter.
"When Dana didn't qualify for the Beijing Olympics it was so
disappointing but we all learnt from every disappointment and
every injury," Vollmer told Reuters at the P&G House, a centre
set up in London for athletes' families.
"Now it has paid off. It seems there was a plan there."
Vollmer said the families of top athletes would do anything
to help them reach their goals and tended to be optimistic even
though the pressure often shows as they watch from the stands.
"You need to pass on to your children the belief that they
can do anything with hard work and effort," said Vollmer, who
admitted to feeling faint and nauseous before Dana competes.
NOT PUSHY PARENTS
Can they go too far? The parents of Chinese diver Wu Minxia
have come under fire in the media after it was reported that
they hid the death of her grandparents for a year and kept her
mother's battle with cancer secret so as not to distract her.
A study by psychologists at Britain's Loughborough
University found Olympic champions tended to have five common
psychological traits that helped them to succeed.
They shared a sense of positivity, high levels of motivation
and of focus, and good self confidence, which could be gained
from various sources including experience, coaches and family.
But the psychologists also found that those close to the
athlete played a major part in sporting success with the fifth
shared attribute found to be perceived social support.
"We found that families are key, and not just parents but
siblings as well," said David Fletcher, director of Sport
Psychology Support Services at Loughborough University.
He said the type of support provided by parents of Olympians
was also consistent in that it was not, surprisingly, focused on
the result or the victory. They tended to talk about the
process that goes into achieving an outcome.
"If you look at the parents of high achieving athletes they
are not pushy and they provide unconditional love," he said.
Connie Carpenter, the mother of U.S. cyclist Taylor Phinney,
is an Olympian herself, winning gold in the cycling road race at
the 1984 Los Angeles Games where her husband, Davis Phinney, won
a bronze medal in the men's team time trial.
She said family support was critical for athletes.
"It can be very lonely and very frustrating for athletes at
this level," she told Reuters. "As parents we try to make it
real and we try to make it fun."
When British gymnast Louis Smith burst into tears after a
qualifying event, so did his mother Elaine, a hairdresser, who
largely brought him up on her own and has not been on a date in
years or on an foreign holiday since Smith was 11.
"I was crying because he was crying and I just wanted to
hug him," she told reporters as her son went on to win bronze in
the men's team event and silver in the men's pommel horse.
Family support comes in all forms.
British diver Tom Daley said his younger brother's parting
words before his first event in London were: "You're shit."
But after Daley and partner came fourth in the synchronised
10 metre platform diving and he was subjected to a barrage of
insults on Twitter, his brother Will was quick to his defence.
"Tom did the best he can and one slip up can loose (sic) you
race for a medal! Oh well bring on the individual."
