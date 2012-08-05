Olympics-Fencing-Once-genteel sport gets high-octane makeover

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 OK, so it's full of brooding
Frenchmen and Italian drama queens, but no ordinary spectator is
ever going to 'get' a sport decided by the flash of a blade
almost invisible to the naked eye - right?
Not if the organisers of London's Olympic fencing
competition have anything to do with it. A sport that has long
cherished its roots in the bygone duelling habits of Europe's
nobility may never be the same again.
Pulsating music from English rock bands Pink Floyd, Led
Zeppelin and the Beatles pumps up the London ExCeL fencing hall
between bouts, announcers introduce the fencers as if they were
boxers, and uninitiated spectators hear expert commentary
through radio headphones.
In short, London's organisers seem to have taken it upon
themselves to bring fencing to the masses.
And if that means dramatic lighting and uplifting music and
videos - well, why not?
"We wanted to educate the spectators, we wanted to inspire
then and we wanted to entertain them," said George
Meredith-Hardy, ExCel's lead producer for sport presentation.
For the most part, fencers and spectators seem to love it.
"It is magnificent. It is wonderful," gushed Laura
Flessel-Colovic, France's 'grande dame' of Olympic fencing with
three medals from three Games.
"When we start to enter the arena to the music beat, where
you hear and see all of these people cheering, the colours, we
are in heaven. It is really, really a great event."
And it is far cry even from the last Olympics in Beijing,
never mind the cold, cavernous gymnasiums with hard wooden seats
where most fencing competitions are fought out in front of a
hundred spectators.
IT'S NOT A FIGHT
Of course, some in the sport learned to love fencing when
the Games were on a smaller scale and amateurism was the norm.
But even they like the lights and noise. It's just the finer
points of etiquette they object to. Like the way the announcer
starts each contest by calling "Referees, start the fight!".
To a fencer, a fight is definitely not a fight, but a
'bout'.
"Fencing is a traditional sport in Hungary," said Jeno
Kamuti, chief of Hungary's fencing team and winner of silver
medals for the foil in 1968 and 1972.
"I do not 'fight' my opponent, I don't want to hurt them. We
are playing a sport, not doing battle."
If that point is lost on the audience, it has not prevented
fencing winning plenty of converts among the 7,000 spectators
who pack the venue for each session - most of whom failed to get
tickets for more mainstream sports.
Most stamp along with gusto when the official London 2012
song, Survival by Muse, builds to its crescendo, accompanied by
screen footage of great sporting moments.
And to a man, woman and child they yell "Allez!" or
"I-TA-LI-A!" or "KOR-REE-AA!" at every clash of blades and every
flash of lights along the side of the fencing piste that shows a
point has been scored.
"It's a big party," said Federico Simonetto, an Italian
medical student from Bassano.
He knew little about fencing when he arrived - which didn't
stop him painting his face in Italian colours - but ended the
session desperate to get tickets to see his country in the
women's team foil final.
"I was really surprised," said Anita Eels, who brought her
family, new to fencing, from Berkhamsted northwest of London
after failing to get their first-choice tickets.
"You would think it is something of a distraction for the
athletes with all the music, and how could they talk to their
coaches to communicate? But it was great for the spectators."
The music before her bout and during the breaks didn't stop
Italy's Elisa Di Francisca from winning gold in women's
individual and team foil.
"The fans were great. It was like having Rome in the room
with us," she said. "I like the music. Not a distraction. When
you want to win, nothing is a distraction."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)