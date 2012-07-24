OLYMPICS-FACTBOX-Fencing at the Olympics

NEW YORK, July 24 The sport of fencing is one of just four to be contested at every Olympic Games of the modern era, starting in 1896. In London 212 competitors will vie for 10 gold medals, six individual and four team.

Here are some facts and trivia about fencing. The competition runs from July 28 to Aug. 5, 2012 at ExCel London, the international exhibition and convention centre.

* Men and women compete in three disciplines: epee, foil, and sabre. It is the only combat sport without weight classes.

* The tip of the fencing blade is believed to be the second fastest moving object in sport behind a marksman's bullet.

* The founder of the modern Olympics, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, was a fencer. Other famous fencers include British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. General George Patton (a U.S. Olympic fencer and pentathlete), lead singer of Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson, singer Neil Diamond, The Three Musketeers' author Alexandre Dumas.

* Due to International Olympic Committee rules, only four out of six team events are contested. Men's epee and women's saber fencers will compete in individual events only.

* As host nation, Britain is allowed to appoint eight competitors to the competition who did not qualify individually.

* Points, known as touches, are scored through a wireless electronic system with lights in a fencer's protective mask. Green and red lights signify a touch on target and white signify off-target. Wrap around floor lighting and slow motion video replay will help the audience follow the action.

* The epee is a strike weapon whereby valid points are scored only with the tip of the blade. The entire body is valid target with points awarded to the fencer who hits first. If the two fencers hit within 40 milliseconds of each other, a double hit is awarded to each competitor.

* Foil is the lightest of the three weapons. The valid target is the torso, front and back. A strike weapon, the touch is made with the tip of the blade.

* Sabre is both a striking and slashing weapon. The valid target area is from the waist up, including the arms and head, based on the cavalry weapon's rules of chivalry meant to protect an opponent's horse.

* Both foil and sabre are governed by rules known as "right of way". The fencer who initiates as the aggressor by moving forward with an extending arm has the right of way. If an opponent parries, or blocks, an opponent's blade and ripostes, or hits the valid target area, they can claim right of way and the touch.

* The fencing area, or piste, is 14 metres by two metres. If a fencer crosses the rear limit of their side of the piste with both feet their opponent is awarded a touch.

* It is forbidden to turn one's back on an opponent during the course of a bout, or match. Fencers salute each other, the referee and spectators before each bout

* Individual event bouts, fenced in a direct elimination format, consist of three periods of three minutes with one minute rests in between or until a fencer scores 15 hits. In the event of a tie, one fencer is randomly given priority in a one minute sudden death. If no points are scored the fencer with priority wins.

* In team events, each direct elimination match consists of nine bouts of three minutes in length or until one team's score reaches a multiple of five. The first team in the relay format to 45 points wins. In the event of a tie, the last two fencers in the relay will fence one extra minute. Priority is randomly assigned in the sudden death period. If no points are scored the fencer with priority wins.

* Slow motion video replay allows fencers two video challenges against a referee's call in each bout. If the referee agrees with the fencer they retains their challenge. In team competition, one appeal is allowed per fencer, per relay.

Sources: Federation International d'Escrime (FIE), IOC, USFA (Compiled by Daniel Bases; Editing by John Mehaffey)