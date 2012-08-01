Olympics-Men's fencing individual epee last 16 Match 8 result

LONDON, Aug 1 France's Yannick Borel beat
Switzerland's Fabian Kauter 15-11 in Match 8 of the men's
fencing individual epee last 16 on Wednesday.
Results Table
Yannick Borel (France) beat Fabian Kauter (Switzerland) 15-11
Joerg Fiedler (Germany) beat Bas Verwijlen (Netherlands) 15-8
Silvio Fernandez (Venezuela) beat Ruslan Kudayev (Uzbekistan)
15-3
Paolo Pizzo (Italy) beat Alexandre Bouzaid (Senegal) 15-11
Ruben Limardo (Venezuela) beat Max Heinzer (Switzerland) 15-11
Seth Kelsey (U.S.) beat Nikolai Novosjolov (Estonia) 15-11
Jung Jin-Sun (South Korea) beat Elmir Alimzhanov (Kazakhstan)
15-8
Bartosz Piasecki (Norway) beat Geza Imre (Hungary) 15-7