奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 19:22 BJT

Olympics-Men's fencing individual epee last 16 Match 8 result

LONDON, Aug 1 France's Yannick Borel beat
Switzerland's Fabian Kauter 15-11 in Match 8 of the men's
fencing individual epee last 16 on Wednesday.

Results Table
Yannick Borel (France) beat Fabian Kauter (Switzerland) 15-11   
  
Joerg Fiedler (Germany) beat Bas Verwijlen (Netherlands) 15-8   
  
Silvio Fernandez (Venezuela) beat Ruslan Kudayev (Uzbekistan)
15-3 
Paolo Pizzo (Italy) beat Alexandre Bouzaid (Senegal) 15-11      
  
Ruben Limardo (Venezuela) beat Max Heinzer (Switzerland) 15-11  
  
Seth Kelsey (U.S.) beat Nikolai Novosjolov (Estonia) 15-11      
Jung Jin-Sun (South Korea) beat Elmir Alimzhanov (Kazakhstan)
15-8 
Bartosz Piasecki (Norway) beat Geza Imre (Hungary) 15-7

