Olympics-Fencing-China's Lei battles to gold in men's foil

LONDON, July 31 China's Lei Sheng beat back a
surging Alaaeldin Abouelkassem of Egypt to win Olympic gold in
the men's individual foil on Tuesday.
Lei forged into an early 6-2 lead but Abouelkassem hit back,
launching fearless attacks that used his height as an advantage
before the Chinese, eighth at the 2008 Games, regained momentum
to win 15-13.
Abouelkassem had beaten former world champions Andrea
Baldini of Italy and Peter Joppich of Germany to reach the
semi-final stage, the first African to do so.
It was the first men's individual Olympic foil ithout a
European nation represented in the top three since 1900 when
France swept the table.
