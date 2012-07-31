版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 22:00 BJT

Olympics-Men's fencing individual foil last 32 results

LONDON, July 31 Italy's Andrea Cassara beat
Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi 15-7 in a men's fencing individual
foil last 32 match.

 Results Table
 
 Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Mohamed Samandi (Tunisia) 15-7     
                        
 Choi Byung-Chul (South Korea) beat Zhu Jun (China) 15-13       
                       
 Lei Sheng (China) beat Roland Schlosser (Austria) 15-9         
                       
 Race Imboden (U.S.) beat Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) 15-5         
                       
 Yuki Ota (Japan) beat Benjamin Kleibrink (Germany) 15-5        
                       
 Victor Sintes (France) beat Kenta Chida (Japan) 15-11          
                       
 Andrea Baldini (Italy) beat Ryo Miyake (Japan) 15-6            
                       
 Erwan Le Pechoux (France) beat Enzo Lefort (France) 15-9       
                       
 Sebastian Bachmann (Germany) beat Renal Ganeev (Russia) 15-9   
                       
 Peter Joppich (Germany) beat James Davis (Britain) 15-10       
                       
 Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Etienne Lalonde Turbide
(Canada) 15-6                  
 Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) beat Richard Kruse (Britain) 15-5  
                       
 Valerio Aspromonte (Italy) beat Radu Daraban (Romania) 15-11   
                       
 Alaaeldin Mohamed El Sayed Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Miles
Chamley-Watson (U.S.) 15-10 
 Ma Jianfei (China) beat Daniel Gomez (Mexico) 15-9             
                       
 Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) beat Tarek Fouad (Egypt) 15-8

