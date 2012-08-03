UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Unfancied S.Korea win men's sabre gold

(Adds comment, background)
By Daniel Bases
LONDON Aug 3 Surprise package South Korea won
their first Olympic men's team sabre gold by beating Romania
45-26 on Friday with the silver medal winners also having
unexpectedly reached the final.
After finishing no better than ninth in the last three world
championships, South Korea fenced with confidence, dethroning
two European powerhouses on their way to gold.
For a country where fencing is relatively unknown, the gold
medal will help promote the sport, South Korea's top sabre
fencer and world No. 3 Gu Bongil said.
"Some people may think that we were not expected to win but
we had faith in ourselves. We focused as individuals but we
didn't win any medals then so we gave it our all on the team,"
said world No. 3 Gu Bongil said of his fellow gold medal
winners.
Another motivation for gold was the controversial loss for
teammate Shin A Lam in the women's epee semi final.
The resetting of the bout clock in error resulted in a split
second loss to Germany's Britta Heidemann, denying the South
Korean a chance for gold. After a dramatic 90 minute delay she
finished fourth on the day.
"We felt very sorry for her and tried even harder to get a
medal, not so much to comfort her but to try to make everyone
feel better," Gu said.
Shin has a chance for epee team gold on Saturday.
FAST FEET
South Korean coach, Lee Wook Jae, said the programme started
preparing for London right after Beijing with an intent to
develop its own techniques.
"It is Korean style. We worked very hard on footwork, to
have speedy legs because our opponents are slower," Lee said.
The men's sabre win marked South Korea's second team fencing
medal at the London Games but its first ever gold. They won
bronze in the women's team foil on Thursday.
South Korea had previously defeated Germany 45-38, taking
down world No. 1 Nicolas Limbach.
Next up were Italy, led by reigning world champion Aldo
Montano, who were dispatched 45-37.
Montano, speaking after the match said his pulled groin
muscle was feeling better with a bronze medal.
"I want to try for Rio (2016 Olympics) in four years, but I
am not young. I am 33," he said.
Italy earlier beat the powerful Russian team 45-40.
Russia's coach, Christian Bauer, comes away with a
disappointing Olympic Games, having previously shepherded
Montano to individual gold in Athens and China's Zhong Man to
the top in Beijing.
His student, Nikolay Kovalev won the individual bronze.
Russia hired the Frenchman to try to rebuild its programme
after a fourth place finish in Beijing.
They repeated that result in London, although they entered
the 2012 Olympics the top ranked team as reigning world
champions in both 2011 and 2010.
