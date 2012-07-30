UPDATE 2-Olympics-Fencing-South Korea's Shin loses bronze after protest

* South Korea's Shin, after 1 hour sit-in fails to medal
* China's Yujie Sun wins bronze in women's epee
(Updates with Shin returning to the fencing piste to contest
for bronze)
LONDON, July 30 South Korea's Shin A Lam
returned to the fencing piste on Monday after protesting for one
hour a controversial call that cost her the chance for gold and
left her with nothing as she lost the bronze medal match to top
seed Sun Yujie of China.
Shin was physically escorted off the fencing piste after
more than an hour on Monday after her team protested a call that
awarded a winning touch to Britta Heidemann in the women's epee
semi-final.
Germany's Heidemann ran off the strip screaming with joy,
but Shin did not leave the piste as this would have indicated
she had accepted the decision.
Her coach has lodged a formal written complaint, but this
was rejected by Fencing's governing body.
