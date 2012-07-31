Olympics-Fencing-FIE admit time issues, say sorry to Shin - KOC

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Fencing's world governing body
(FIE) have offered South Korean Shin A-lam a special award
following her controversial elimination from her Olympic epee
semi-final, Korean Olympic Committee President Park Yong-sung
said on Tuesday.
A day after a weeping Shin staged a one-hour protest and had
to be physically escorted off the fencing piste following her
loss to Britta Heidemann, Park said the FIE recognised there
were issues with their timekeeping and apologised to Shin.
The FIE also praised Shin for competing in the bronze medal
match, which she later lost to China's Sun Yujie.
"I spoke to the FIE today. They never expected this kind of
thing to happen in the last second, three attacks. Their
timekeeping machine is only in seconds, not points of a second,"
Park said.
"Because of this system design they could not handle the
situation correctly yesterday, that they admit."
The row erupted when two double-touches were recorded with a
second to go and Shin thought she had triumphed. However, a
single second was put back on the clock after some discussion.
Heidemann then unleashed a blistering surge forward, hitting
Shin while also avoiding her blade.
An FIE statement issued earlier on Tuesday had said the
technical director's decision was final.
Asked whether Shin deserved to be awarded an Olympic medal
Park said that was a matter for the International Olympic
Committee to consider but the FIE wanted to recognise her
sportsmanship and Olympic spirit.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)