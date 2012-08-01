Olympics-Fencing-Defeat ends Zagunis bid for third sabre gold

LONDON Aug 1 American Mariel Zagunis's bid for a third women's sabre Olympic gold was ended by a 15-13 semi-final defeat by South Korea's Kim Jiyeon on Wednesday.

Zagunis, the flag-bearer for the United States at the opening ceremony, held a commanding 8-2 lead and then a 12-5 advantage, but grew tentative as the bout progressed.

Zagunis, 27, won the inaugural gold in Athens in 2004 after entering the Games at the last minute, and repeated her triumph in Beijing four years later. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Justin Palmer)