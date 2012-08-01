UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold

(Recasts with Kim winning gold)
LONDON Aug 1 South Korea's Kim Jiyeon beat
Russian Sofya Velikaya 15-9 to win the Olympic women's sabre
gold on Wednesday.
The number five seed had earlier ended American Mariel
Zagunis's bid for a third successive gold with a 15-13
semi-final victory.
Zagunis, the flag-bearer for the United States at the
opening ceremony, held a commanding 8-2 lead and then a 12-5
advantage, but grew tentative as the bout progressed.
Zagunis, 27, won the inaugural gold in Athens in 2004 after
entering the Games at the last minute, and repeated her triumph
in Beijing four years later.
