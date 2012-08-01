UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold

(Recasts with Kim winning gold)

By Daniel Bases

LONDON Aug 1 South Korea's Kim Jiyeon beat Russian Sofya Velikaya 15-9 to win the Olympic women's sabre gold on Wednesday.

The number five seed had earlier ended American Mariel Zagunis's bid for a third successive gold with a 15-13 semi-final victory.

Zagunis, the flag-bearer for the United States at the opening ceremony, held a commanding 8-2 lead and then a 12-5 advantage, but grew tentative as the bout progressed.

Zagunis, 27, won the inaugural gold in Athens in 2004 after entering the Games at the last minute, and repeated her triumph in Beijing four years later. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Justin Palmer)